iOS 16 update to roll out today, here is what's new in it

Apple is set to releases iOS 16 today. We take a look at some of the new features in it.

What's new in iOS 16

Lock Screen customization

iOS 16 allows you to personalize your Lock Screen with photos, widgets, font styles, color filters, tinting, etc. It can change your Lock Screen's wallpaper automatically from your photo library, suggested photos and themed collections. The update lets you create multiple lock screens, each of which can be customized to your heart's content.

The new OS supports widgets on the Lock Screen, you may use it to quickly get important information such as the weather, battery level, date and time, Activity Ring progress (Apple Watch), and view your upcoming calendar events, and alarms with a quick glance.

The Lock Screen also displays notifications at the bottom of the screen. You can choose from one of three different modes: expanded list view, stacked view, or hidden view, to set the notifications style. In the future, it will also display Live Activities such as delivery services, sports scores, that you can track without unlocking the display.

Focus

Focus, i.e. the do-not-disturb mode, in iOS 16 is now easier to set up. You may whitelist or blacklist your contacts depending on whether you'd like to receive notifications from them, or silence the alerts. For more control, you can use Focus filters in apps like Calendar and Messages and third?party apps, to filter out distracting content.

There are 2 profiles, Work Focus and Personal Focus, which you can switch between with a swipe gesture. Work Focus supports the Lock Screen, and displays widgets with your upcoming meetings and to-do lists.

iMessage

Apple's iMessage app finally lets users edit a message that has been sent. Or if you'd rather delete the message, you can unsend it. Messages can now be marked as unread. The app can be used to share reminders, notes, presentations and Safari Tab Groups for collaborating with your contacts. And, it also supports SharePlay so you can listen to music or watch a show or move along with your friend, while texting.

Mail app

The default email client in iOS 16 has an improved Search tool that displays results as you type, and suggestions before you start typing. Like the Messages app, Mail also supports Undo Send. In addition to this, you may Schedule messages to be sent at a later time.

The app supports rich link previews, and will occasionally display follow-up prompts for messages that you haven't received a reply to in a while. The features are quite similar to the Mail app in macOS Ventura.

Live Text, Live Text and Visual Lookup

Live Text in iOS 16 allows you to extract text content from videos and images. Live Text is quite similar, and uses your iPhone's camera to detect phone numbers, websites, and can also be used to translate text to a different language or convert currencies. The feature also works with photos and videos that you have stored locally in your phone. Visual Lookup is a handy feature that can remove backgrounds from images, or to extract a subject from a photo and use it elsewhere.

Safari

Apple's Safari browser has a new feature called Passkeys that let you sign in to websites using biometric authentication. This password-less system will work on non-Apple devices too. It stores the data on your iPhone, and uses end-to-end encryption to sync the Passkeys via Keychain. Another new option in iOS 16's Safari app, is Shared Tab Groups. This feature lets you share your tabs and bookmarks with your family and friends, using which you can shop together, and perform other collaborative tasks. It even lets you send messages, or start a FaceTime call.

List of iPhones that are eligible for iOS 16 update

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2nd Gen

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 3rd Gen

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Reference: Apple

You may want to backup your mobile before updating to the latest version . To install the iOS 16 Update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap the Download and Install button, and plug in your iPhone to the wall charger to prevent the battery from running out.

iOS 16 features that are restricted to modern iPhones

A few features are only available on modern iPhones. Live Captions, Live Text, and Visual Look Up require an iPhone 11 or later (A12 Bionic). Door Detection is only available on the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, and the Pro Max models. iOS 16 will display the battery percentage levels on the status bar, but this feature is not supported on iPhone XR and Mini devices.

Apple is expected to release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura 13 alongside some new M2 Macs, and iPads.

