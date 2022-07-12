Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura 13 for download. If you can't wait for the stable version of the update to arrive, you can opt in to test the beta right now.

Before we proceed, let's take a look at the list of devices that support iOS 16 and iPad OS 16.

List of iPhones that will get the iOS 16 update

iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone 12, Mini, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone 11, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs, Xs Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone SE 2nd gen and 3rd Gen

ADVERTISEMENT

List of iPads that will get the iPadOS 16 update

iPad Pro - all models

iPad Air 3rd gen and later - 2019, 2020, 2022

iPad 5th gen and later - 9.7-inches (2017, 2018), 10.2-inches (2019, 2020,2021)

iPad mini 5th gen and later - 2019 and 2021

How to install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 public beta on your iPhone and iPad

1. Visit the following page in the web browser on your iPhone or iPad.

https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Tap the sign-in button, it should recognize the Apple ID that you're signed in to on your device, and offer a one-touch login option.

3. Accept the agreement, and the browser will take you to a page where you have to select your device, i.e., iPhone or iPad.

4. Scroll down the page, and look for the words "enroll your iPhone" or "enroll your iPad", and tap it.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A warning should appear advising you to archive a backup.

6. Now, tap on the option that says Install Profile.

7. A pop-up will appear asking if you want to download the configuration profile. Allow it.

8. Open the Settings app on your device, you should see a new option on the sidebar that says Profile Downloaded. Tap it. Alternatively, you can go to the page manually via General > VPN & Device Management > Configuration Profile.

9. The iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta profile will be listed there, tap on it to install the profile. It will prompt you to enter your device's passcode or password.

10. Tap on the install button, and a pop-up will prompt you to restart the device. Reboot the iPhone or iPad.

11. Go to the Settings > General > Software Update page. It should detect a new update for your device, tap the download and install button.

12. Enter your device's passcode, accept the terms and conditions to proceed with the download. Don't forget to plug in your device while updating it.

If you change your mind and want to un-enroll from the public beta, all you need to do is simply remove the configuration profile from the VPN & Device Management page, and restart your device. You can restore your iPhone and iPad with a backup if required. Please refer to the official Apple documentation for more information.

Note: It is not advisable to install a beta operating system on your primary device. Users who are concerned about daily usage, should wait until September for Apple to release the stable version of the OS.

New features in iOS 16

The new customizable lockscreen in iOS 16 allows you to switch screens by swiping. You can change the colors and fonts, and add Widgets to it. Spruce up your lockscreen with the Wallpaper Gallery, Photo Shuffle, Suggested Photos, Emoji Wallpaper, and Astronomy Wallpapers with animations. The screen displays live Weather with animations. Notifications roll in from the bottom, it also shows Live Activities notifications for sports, rides, etc. You can control the music player from the lockscreen too.

Focus mode is customizable, and you can switch between modes with a swipe. You can group focus modes by activity like work, life, etc. It also displays widgets on the lockscreen. The Messages app in iOS 16 allows you to edit messages that you have sent. And if you make a mistake, hit the Undo Send option. You may mark a conversation thread as unread.

Share Play in iOS 16 has been extended to many apps so you can watch movies, listen to music with your friends. It also works with the Messages app, and can be accessed during Facetime calls. Dictation mode now supports new on-device dictation features that allow you to switchg between voice and touch input. It lets you select text with touch, and edit it with voice commands. The feature adds punctuation automatically as it types.

Live Text supports videos which lets you use the translate camera. The Visual Lookup feature can extract images and text from videos and send it via Messages. Quick notes is available in iOS 16. Passkeys is a Safari feature that allows you to create password-less logins for websites using FaceID and TouchID, providing a secure way to sign in to sites without a password. The encrypted data is stored on your device, and syncs via Keychain to the iCloud.

I have been using iPadOS 16 on my iPad 2017 for a couple of weeks after enrolling in to the Developer Beta. It is quite stable, all my apps work, I haven't faced any issues with it, and the battery life seems fairly normal.

Have you tried iOS 16 or iPadOS 16? Do you like it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name How to install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 public beta on your iPhone and iPad Description We show you how to install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 public beta on your iPhone and iPad. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement