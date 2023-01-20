The current era of human evolution is marked by significant advancements in technology, specifically in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Recently, we’ve seen the emergence of a plethora of AI tools built to simplify human tasks. The focus of this article is a specific category of AI known as image-based generative AI. The article will provide an overview of this branch of AI and then present a list of the top 5 image-based generative AI applications that you can explore right now.

What is generative image AI

Generative AI is a subset of artificial intelligence that uses machine learning and neural networks to generate new and original content. This type of AI has the ability to create a wide range of outputs, including artwork, music and written materials, such as screenplays. In this article, we will focus on generative AI that produces original images based on user input.

The importance of generative AI

Generative AI is an important aspect of future technological progress. Similar to how human labor powered the first industrial revolution, technology, specifically AI, will play a critical role in driving development in the current fourth industrial revolution and the future beyond that. The AI models used in generative AI have the potential to revolutionize various fields, such as research, document creation, and even complex disciplines like negotiating the legal system. However, there are questionable processes that go into such technology, processes that we may need to look into further.

The best AI image generators for 2023

Fotor AI Image Generator

Fotor, a popular online photo editing platform with a global user base, has recently introduced an in-house AI image generator feature. The tool is user-friendly and requires only text input to generate an image. Fotor's AI text-to-image generator quickly creates realistic images of faces, 3D and anime characters, paintings, and other forms of digital art.

One of the key benefits of Fotor's AI image generator is its accessibility - it is available for free and lets you export the images you generate in high-resolution formats. This makes it a suitable option for users of all skill levels, from beginners to those with more digital content creation experience.

Dall-E 2

This is a utility we’ve covered comprehensively in previous articles. Dall-E 2 is a premiere AI image generator from OpenAI, the team behind GPT-3 and the sensational chatbot, ChatGPT. This is a state-of-the-art AI image generator, and is one of the most advanced of its kind. Dall-E 2 is capable of producing a wide range of digital artwork and illustrations from text inputs. With Dall-E 2, you can generate illustrations, design products, and brainstorm new business ideas simply by inputting text.

One of the standout features of Dall-E 2 is its paintbrush function, which gives you the ability to further enhance your images with a variety of details such as shadows, highlights, colors, and textures.

NightCafe

NightCafe is a highly-regarded AI text-to-image generator known for its extensive range of algorithms and options. It offers two conversion models: Text to Image and Style Transfer. The Text to Image model allows users to input a description text and generates an image of the corresponding scene based on the description. The Style Transfer model, on the other hand, allows users to upload a picture and transform it into the style of famous paintings.

NightCafe operates on a credit system, where users can generate more images by acquiring more credits. You can either earn credits by participating in the community events, or by simply purchasing more when you run low.

Midjourney

Midjourney is another top AI image generator known for its extensive capabilities and speedy image generation. You simply need to input a text prompt and let Midjourney handle the rest. Many artists use Midjourney as a source of inspiration for their work, taking advantage of its image generation capabilities.

Currently, Midjourney is hosted on a Discord server, meaning that in order to generate images with it, you must join the server and use Discord bot commands. However, getting started with Midjourney is easy and you only need to set aside a few minutes to do it.

Craiyon

This utility was previously known as Dall-E mini. Craiyon was created by a team of scientists from Google and Hugging Face. By simply providing a written description, the tool generates nine unique images based on the input text. This is slightly more impressive than Dall-E’s 4 standard images.

Craiyon is an exceptional, free AI image generation tool that does not require any registration. You can simply head to the website and type in any keywords you desire, and within a short amount of time, you’ll have a unique AI-generated image based on your prompts.

