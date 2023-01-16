AI is currently a rapidly growing field with a wide range of applications and use cases. Advancements in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and other areas have enabled AI to be used in a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing.

You will see AI assistance in some of these areas of expertise and trends:

Computer Vision allows images and videos to be easily analyzed. This is great for fields such as autonomous vehicles, surveillance and medical imaging.

Natural Language Processing uses AI to generate and understand human language. Well,this is becoming more advanced as we see applications to language translation, speech recognition and text-to-speech.

Reinforcement Learning is a form of machine learning that can be used in gaming, robotics and decision-making processes or systems.

Edge AI uses the edge of the network on devices such as smartphones and IoT devices.

Explainable AI is an AI model that can explain decision-making processes to humans. This has become very important as the use of AI becomes popular in decision making.

Automated Machine Learning automates the selection of algorithms and hyperparameters making it easier for non-experts to also use machine learning.

Overall, I expect AI to continue to grow and evolve, and to have a profound impact on many aspects of our lives in the coming years.

You may want to gain deeper knowledge on this subject and I’ve got you covered. As I was doing my research, I came across some really interesting newsletters which I will list below to give you a head start on your AI discovery journey.

The AI Newsletter by Andrej Karpathy

Marktechpost AI Newsletter

AI Disruption

AI newsletter by Andriy Burkov

AI Weekly

Data Elixir

How To Monitor Your Machine Learning ML Models

Ben’s Bites

Data Science Weekly

Deep Grit

Data Science Roundup

Deep Hunt

Data Machina

Deep Learning Weekly

Data News

Data Phoenix

KDnuggets News

Data Engineering Weekly

The Algorithm

AI Frontiers Newsletter by Lex Fridman

TopBots Applied AI

The Sequence

The Wild Week in AI

The Machine Learning Engineer Newsletter

The Batch by DeepLearning.AI

Inside AI

Talking Machines

AI Supremacy

The Ground Truth

O’Reailly Data Newsletter

insideBIGDATA

Skynet Today

NYU’s Data Science Community

Tarry’s AI Notes

Benedict’s Newsletter

Humane AI

Exponential View

Open AI

Import AI

AI Weekly by The Gradient

Your AI Weekly Digest

Eugene Yan’s newsletter

Start Data Engineering

Machine Learning Mastery

Last Week in AI

Paper with Code Newsletter

Machine Learning Monthly

ODSC

Machine Learning Ops Roundup

Machine Learnings

Import AI by Jack Clark

AI Today by Emerj

You can also find many more AI-related newsletters by searching online. It's also a good idea to check out the websites and publications of organizations such as the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery), IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), and the AAAI (Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence).

