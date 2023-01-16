AI Top Trends: Best Newsletters To Subscribe In 2023
AI is currently a rapidly growing field with a wide range of applications and use cases. Advancements in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and other areas have enabled AI to be used in a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing.
You will see AI assistance in some of these areas of expertise and trends:
Computer Vision allows images and videos to be easily analyzed. This is great for fields such as autonomous vehicles, surveillance and medical imaging.
Natural Language Processing uses AI to generate and understand human language. Well,this is becoming more advanced as we see applications to language translation, speech recognition and text-to-speech.
Reinforcement Learning is a form of machine learning that can be used in gaming, robotics and decision-making processes or systems.
Edge AI uses the edge of the network on devices such as smartphones and IoT devices.
Explainable AI is an AI model that can explain decision-making processes to humans. This has become very important as the use of AI becomes popular in decision making.
Automated Machine Learning automates the selection of algorithms and hyperparameters making it easier for non-experts to also use machine learning.
Overall, I expect AI to continue to grow and evolve, and to have a profound impact on many aspects of our lives in the coming years.
You may want to gain deeper knowledge on this subject and I’ve got you covered. As I was doing my research, I came across some really interesting newsletters which I will list below to give you a head start on your AI discovery journey.
- The AI Newsletter by Andrej Karpathy
- Marktechpost AI Newsletter
- AI Disruption
- AI newsletter by Andriy Burkov
- AI Weekly
- Data Elixir
- How To Monitor Your Machine Learning ML Models
- Ben’s Bites
- Data Science Weekly
- Deep Grit
- Data Science Roundup
- Deep Hunt
- Data Machina
- Deep Learning Weekly
- Data News
- Data Phoenix
- KDnuggets News
- Data Engineering Weekly
- The Algorithm
- AI Frontiers Newsletter by Lex Fridman
- TopBots Applied AI
- The Sequence
- The Wild Week in AI
- The Machine Learning Engineer Newsletter
- The Batch by DeepLearning.AI
- Inside AI
- Talking Machines
- AI Supremacy
- The Ground Truth
- O’Reailly Data Newsletter
- insideBIGDATA
- Skynet Today
- NYU’s Data Science Community
- Tarry’s AI Notes
- Benedict’s Newsletter
- Humane AI
- Exponential View
- Open AI
- Import AI
- AI Weekly by The Gradient
- Your AI Weekly Digest
- Eugene Yan’s newsletter
- Start Data Engineering
- Machine Learning Mastery
- Last Week in AI
- Paper with Code Newsletter
- Machine Learning Monthly
- ODSC
- Machine Learning Ops Roundup
- Machine Learnings
- Import AI by Jack Clark
- AI Today by Emerj
You can also find many more AI-related newsletters by searching online. It's also a good idea to check out the websites and publications of organizations such as the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery), IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), and the AAAI (Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence).
