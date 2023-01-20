PayPal has been hacked with thousands affected - Is your account safe?

Shaun
Jan 20, 2023
Apps
|
2

Thousands of PayPal accounts have been hacked, according to a notice of security incident released by the multinational payment platform on January 18th. What does this mean for account holders? What information did these cybercriminals get access to? What should PayPal account holders do next?

According to the report released by PayPal, hackers managed to gain unauthorized access to at least 34,942 accounts. The attack was launched between December 6 - 8, 2022. The cybercriminals used a credential-stuffing attack to gain access to these accounts.

A credential-stuffing attack automatically forces its way into an account by using re-used credentials from other services. This means that anyone using the same password across multiple accounts has a higher chance of being caught in this attack. It also means that if you fall victim, you should check your other accounts as well as chances are one of them have also been breached.

Despite the security features that PayPal has in place, users reusing their passwords across multiple platforms creates a vulnerability in the payment systems defenses. This can then easily be exploited using a credential-stuffing attack. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to this attack, Paypal has already sent an official notification to all affected users. This notification clarifies the details of the attack. The notification went on to explain to users that at this point, there’s no evidence indicating that account information was misused or that any transactions were made from affected accounts. PayPal has also revoked all third-party access to the affected accounts.

However, it should be noted that these criminals did have access to personal information. This information includes name, address, Social Security number, individual tax identification number, and date of birth - everything a cybercriminal could need for identity fraud and theft.

Paypal Has Been Hacked with Thousands Affected

Taking responsibility for the potential harm this hack could cause, PayPal is offering all affected account holders two years of free access to identity monitoring services from Equifax. 

Customers who have received this notification are urged to make use of the identity monitoring services. It’s also recommended that these users immediately change the passwords of all of their accounts and wherever possible, enable two-factor authentication.

Account users who haven’t received a notification are unaffected by this most recent credential-stuffing attack. However, users are urged to change their passwords if they use the same password across multiple accounts to prevent any future issues of this nature. If you’re concerned about keeping track of multiple different passwords, a password manager like 1Password or Bitwarden makes this a painless exercise.

This latest hack proves how important it is to use strong and unique passwords for your accounts. In this case, the hack affected users who have re-used passwords across multiple accounts. This could’ve been avoided had users implemented unique, strong password usage. Hopefully, PayPal will also take additional steps in its security protocols to better protect against these types of attacks in the future.

Advertisement

Related content

Atlas Robot Reveals Its Progress: See How Close it is to Being Work-Ready

Atlas Robot Reveals Its Progress: See How Close it is to Being Work-Ready
ChatGPT Revolution: Top AI Image Generators of 2023

ChatGPT Revolution: Top AI Image Generators of 2023
Quickly Create Videos From Plain Text in Just a Few Minutes With AI

How to Quickly Create Videos From Plain Text in Just a Few Minutes With AI
Upcoming outstanding features to look forward to in WhatsApp in 2023

Upcoming outstanding features to look forward to in WhatsApp in 2023
Workers read violent graphic depictions so that ChatGPT wasn’t as toxic as GPT-3

Workers read violent graphic depictions so that ChatGPT wasn’t as toxic as GPT-3
Nick Cave Not Impressed With ChatGPT Song in His Style, Stating It “Sucks”

Nick Cave Not Impressed With ChatGPT Song in His Style, Stating It “Sucks”

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Marti Martz said on January 20, 2023 at 6:12 pm
    Reply

    > “Social Security number, individual tax identification number,”

    Yikes and glad PP’s collection of SSN is illegal because they aren’t deposit insured and legally a bank. They never got mine and I’ve since not used PP except in extreme circumstances.

    TIN’s however can be requested by anyone doing business with a party via the corresponding IRS form and fined if they don’t comply. So not so “private”.

    Thanks for the intel.

  2. Bobby Phoenix said on January 20, 2023 at 6:24 pm
    Reply

    I use a generator to give me a long complex password for each account I have, and enable 2FA if available. This is article is why!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved