This is what top executives say about generative AI and ChatGPT

Shaun
Jan 19, 2023
Apps
|
0

The snowy landscape of Davos is once again playing host for the World Economic Forum this week. This time, for the organization’s 2023 Annual Meeting. The World Economic Forum and its delegates have much to discuss this time around in their commitment to improving the state of the world, but the idea on everyone’s lips is ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a piece of generative artificial intelligence, which basically means that its AI that can produce content. In the case of ChatGPT, that content is text, but the utility has a lot more capabilities than compiling an essay or generating a short story. For instance, did you know that ChatGPT can compile code

Executives involved with the development of the utility and others of the like have highlighted numerous uses for the emerging generative AI branch of the tech tree. Many of these individuals - as well as investors and high-profile enthusiasts - stated their thoughts about generative AI during the ongoing conference in Davos, Switzerland. 

Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, noted that progress within the generative AI sphere has not been linear, to say the least. In an on-stage interview with the prominent publication The Wall Street Journal, Nadella stated that AI capabilities have the power to ‘completely transform’ all of Microsoft’s offerings. We’re already aware of Microsoft’s massive investment into OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, but the tech giant is also planning to implement a large language model into its Bing search engine, and market ChatGPT to its customers in the cloud-computing arena. This will likely result in even closer competition with Google as the company launches a ChatGPT alternative through DeepMind

Here’s what executives say about ChatGPT

Notable French politician and incumbent Minister for Digitial Transition and Telecommunications, Jean-Noël Barrot, joined a panel discussion with a corporate executive within the Sony Group to discuss the impact of generative AI. While we don’t yet know what was said, it’s interesting to see the political sphere weighing in on the brainchild of a San Francisco startup. 

CEO of Cloudflare, Matthew Price, also weighed in on the generative AI discussion and noted that he viewed AI in its current latest iteration as on par with a junior programmer or ‘really good thought partner.’ He continued by stating that Cloudflare already uses such technology to compile code for its Workers platform and that he’s looking into how technology like this could answer customer queries more efficiently. 

Other executives, such as Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, feel that AI could have a significant role to play in conflict resolution and the military industry. In an interview with Reuters, he said that ‘the idea that an autonomous thing could generate results is basically obviously useful for war.’

As the World Economic Forum has stated on a few occasions, AI, and by extension, generative AI, is going to be a massive driver in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The organization is currently pursuing various avenues to find a way for AI to be used responsibly by both individuals and world governments to improve the state of the world. We can’t know what the future will look like 20 years from now, but we can see the tools that will propel humanity into the next stage of development and anticipate what changes they might bring.

