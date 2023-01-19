Nick Cave Not Impressed With ChatGPT Song in His Style, Stating It “Sucks”

ChatGPT has gained popularity in recent times as a popular AI. Recently, it wrote a song in the style of popular singer Nick Cave. Needless to say, Cave was less than impressed and called the song ‘b***sh*t.’ As you can tell, it’s not exactly what he would have written and doesn’t approve of the AI’s writing style.

How Did It All Begin?

It all started when a fan in New Zealand, named Mark, send Cave a song composed by ChatGPT. The AI can be used to impersonate certain individual styles, and this feature was used to write a song in Cave’s style.

The song was filled with dark biblical lyrics such as “I am the sinner, I am the saint” and “I am the devil, I am the savior.” Cave responded to Mark, saying that many fans have written to him with songs produced by this AI and he does not share their enthusiasm for this technology.

Cave stated that, although he knew the AI was in the infancy stage, there may never come a time when it will evolve. According to him, AI will always be evolving and it will continue to be a mockery of humans.

He said that he despised the song, and it does not bore well for the future of AIs. Cave claimed that writing a song in another’s style is not just mimicry, it is an act of murder that destroys all the effort made in the past by artists like himself.

Cave claimed that he did not take it personally, and since he was in the middle of writing songs for his upcoming album, he knows the effort it takes to write meaningful lyrics. It is a business of blood and guts and requires some level of humanness. The song does not represent human effort and is a mockery of the hard work he and others put in. Read it in full here.

Is ChatGPT Reliable?

ChatGPT has ruffled feathers in other fields as well. A lecturer in Australia revealed that they have detected bots in almost 20% of all assessments. These bots can evade plagiarism detection and that’s what makes them so scary. It is widely used by students used across the world to cheat in exams and other assignments.

Comments

  1. P said on January 19, 2023 at 12:41 pm
    Really no link to the song?

  2. Paul(Us) said on January 19, 2023 at 12:44 pm
    Really no link to the song on Nick Cave his blog?

    https://www.theredhandfiles.com/chat-gpt-what-do-you-think/

