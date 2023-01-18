The best Generative AI tools for writing in 2023

We’re living in the golden age of technological development. The tide is particularly strong in terms of Artificial Intelligence as more and more AI utilities burst onto the scene to make human tasks easier to perform. The article below will focus on a particular type of AI called generative AI. We’ll start by explaining what this branch of artificial intelligence is, and then we’ll jump into the list of the five best examples of text-based generative AI that you can try out right now.

What is generative AI?

Generative AI is a class of artificial intelligence utilities that leverage machine learning and neural networks to create completely new content. Today, generative AI can create anything from a painting of a rose in the style of Van Gogh, to a full screenplay. There are different types of generative AI, but for now, we’re going to focus on AI that generates text.

The importance of generative AI

This class of artificial intelligence utilities is crucial in the next stages of human development. During the industrial revolution, humans were the workforce. In the next phase of human development, the world will, in all likelihood, be powered and kept running primarily by technology. The AI models that underpin generative AI have transformative capabilities in everything from research and word processing to complex sciences like computer engineering.

The best AI text generators for 2023

Rytr

Rytr is an AI writing utility created to generate text and help you write better. Among other tasks, Rytr can create blog outlines and help you come up with ideas, as well as generate product descriptions and create social media ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

ContentBot

This is one of the preeminent AI text generators on the market. You can try ContentBot for free, but it is a premium tool. Billed as ‘the future of writing,’ this utility can create a whole host of different pieces of text, including SEO insights and reports, press releases, paraphrased content, and even various types of marketing copy.

CopyAI

This is a free utility, and it’s built on one of the world’s most advanced AI language models. Founded in 2020, CopyAI can help you generate content with the help of 90+ unique tools. You can either create content with just one click, or you can simply use CopyAI’s tools to ensure that your writing is up to scratch and to the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

NeuroFlash

This is another AI text generator that offers a free plan. NeuroFlash lets users write 2000 words for free each month. Included in the premium package are 90+ professional templates for various types of writing. The utility also has a tool that lets you write assorted blog posts in workflow with only 3 clicks.

Simplified

ADVERTISEMENT

With Simplified, you can write everything with AI. This is billed as the only marketing tool you’ll ever need, and it’s quite comprehensive. Suited particularly well to marketing, this utility lets you create compelling copy for ads, company descriptions, blog posts, eCommerce assets, and so much more. This is a feature-rich premium AI-powered text generator, and it makes coming up with content that much easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement