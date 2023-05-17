Nadella answers Musk on whether Microsoft controls OpenAI

Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, answered Elon Musk if Microsoft controls OpenAI or not. Nadella refused the allegation and said Microsoft is not in control of OpenAI.

Elon Musk recently said that Microsoft is controlling OpenAI and is the bigger figure behind its decisions. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk said that even if Microsoft is not the only power behind the decisions, it "has a very strong say." However, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella recently talked about it in a pre-taped interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and refused the allegations.

“Look, while I have a lot of respect for Elon and all that he does, I’d just say that’s factually not correct. OpenAI is very grounded in their mission of being controlled by a nonprofit board. We have a noncontrolling interest in it, we have a great commercial partnership in it,” Nadella said.

Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI in a multiyear and multibillion-dollar agreement. In recent months, Microsoft has begun incorporating OpenAI technology, such as GPT-4, into its products and services.

Nadella also admitted the fast-paced development of artificial intelligence technologies. “If anything, I feel, yes, it’s moving fast, but moving fast in the right direction. Humans are in the loop versus being out of the loop. It’s a design choice, which, at least, we have made," he said.

The godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, quit his job at Google due to the increasing competition between Google and Microsoft. Hinton wanted to talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence and quit his job to talk about it freely. The fast-paced development is one of the biggest reasons for the immense competition between the two tech giants.

Musk left OpenAI after it move away from non-profit

As you may know, Elon Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI. However, he left the company after seeing that the company wanted to move away from its initial non-profit structure. Musk has been a vocal critic of recent advances in artificial intelligence, and he was one of over 27,000 people who signed an open letter in March urging AI laboratories to halt work.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, was established as a non-profit in 2015. The structure shifted in 2019 when two key executives announced the establishment of a "capped-profit" corporation dubbed OpenAI LP in a blog post. The existing system prevents the startup's earliest investors from generating more than 100 times their money, while subsequent investors, such as Microsoft, receive smaller returns.

