Nadella answers Musk on whether Microsoft controls OpenAI

Nadella Musk OpenAI
Onur Demirkol
May 17, 2023
Microsoft
|
1

Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, answered Elon Musk if Microsoft controls OpenAI or not. Nadella refused the allegation and said Microsoft is not in control of OpenAI.

Elon Musk recently said that Microsoft is controlling OpenAI and is the bigger figure behind its decisions. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk said that even if Microsoft is not the only power behind the decisions, it "has a very strong say." However, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella recently talked about it in a pre-taped interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and refused the allegations.

“Look, while I have a lot of respect for Elon and all that he does, I’d just say that’s factually not correct. OpenAI is very grounded in their mission of being controlled by a nonprofit board. We have a noncontrolling interest in it, we have a great commercial partnership in it,” Nadella said.

Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI in a multiyear and multibillion-dollar agreement. In recent months, Microsoft has begun incorporating OpenAI technology, such as GPT-4, into its products and services.

Nadella also admitted the fast-paced development of artificial intelligence technologies. “If anything, I feel, yes, it’s moving fast, but moving fast in the right direction. Humans are in the loop versus being out of the loop. It’s a design choice, which, at least, we have made," he said.

The godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, quit his job at Google due to the increasing competition between Google and Microsoft. Hinton wanted to talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence and quit his job to talk about it freely. The fast-paced development is one of the biggest reasons for the immense competition between the two tech giants.

Nadella Musk OpenAI
Satya Nadella

Musk left OpenAI after it move away from non-profit

As you may know, Elon Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI. However, he left the company after seeing that the company wanted to move away from its initial non-profit structure. Musk has been a vocal critic of recent advances in artificial intelligence, and he was one of over 27,000 people who signed an open letter in March urging AI laboratories to halt work.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, was established as a non-profit in 2015. The structure shifted in 2019 when two key executives announced the establishment of a "capped-profit" corporation dubbed OpenAI LP in a blog post. The existing system prevents the startup's earliest investors from generating more than 100 times their money, while subsequent investors, such as Microsoft, receive smaller returns.

Advertisement

Related content

How to make a table of contents in Word?

Microsoft Teams paves the way for productivity in the digital age

Copilot is getting ready to take the flight

Windows 11's latest beta update fixes the bug with uninstalling apps

How to recall an email in Outlook?

Is Microsoft teaming up with AMD to develop AI chips?

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on May 17, 2023 at 12:07 pm
    Reply

    Nadella & Musk both together. You should respect more your readers.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved