Microsoft is rolling out anonymous Bing Chat access

Microsoft is rolling out an update to its AI service Bing Chat that allows anyone to use the service. Right now, a Microsoft account is required to access Bing Chat and communicate with the technology.

The rollout changes this as unauthenticated users may then also interact with the AI. There is one caveat, however: chat turns are limited to 5 per session.

A chat turn is a back and forth between the user and Bing Chat. A limit of 5 means that the user may send 5 messages to Bing Chat and will receive 5 replies. These may be related and Bing Chat will pick up on things like context while in a session.

Anonymous Bing Chat users can't continue conversations after the limit has been reached. While that is also true for signed-in users, signed-in users have a chat turn limit of 20, which gives them more options to communicate with Bing Chat about a particular topic before having to start a new conversation.

Michael Schechter confirmed the rollout of anonymous Bing Chat access today on Twitter. Schechter is Vice President of Microsoft Bing. He said: "As some of you have noticed, we’ve started rolling out unauthenticated chat access on Bing. Seeing only 5 chat turns per session? Sign in to have longer conversations."

Microsoft dropped the Bing Chat waitlist earlier, Google has done the same with its Bard AI. Users who sign-in with a Microsoft account or create a new account may start communicating with Bing Chat immediately.

The launch of unauthorized access to Bing Chat marks the next chapter. It confirms that Microsoft is confident enough that its infrastructure is capable of handling the additional load that the unlocking will no doubt cause. It will also increase usage of Bing Chat further, especially by attracting users who did not want to use a Microsoft account to sign in or refused to use one.

Schechter did not offer information on the pace of the rollout.

Now You: have you tried Bing Chat? (Via Neowin)

