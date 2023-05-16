OpenAI offers users a free prompt engineering course in collaboration with DeepLearning.AI

OpenAI is offering a free course on prompt engineering, a crucial skill for developers to maximize the potential of AI technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E. Effective prompt engineering plays a vital role in determining the success of AI systems. It ensures that user inputs are transformed into desired outputs, leveraging natural language processing capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crafting precise and comprehensive prompts is akin to providing clear instructions to a coworker. Without specific guidelines, it's challenging to achieve the desired outcome. The same applies to assistive AI. Iterative refinement is necessary to hone the clarity and specificity of prompts to yield optimal results.

Check out DeepLearning.AI's promotional video below.

You can join OpenAI free prompt engineering course right now

To address the scarcity of prompt engineering expertise, OpenAI has partnered with DeepLearning.AI to offer a concise and comprehensive course. Led by computer scientist Andrew Ng, the course equips developers with best practices and practical skills in prompt engineering.

The course, currently available for free via the link here, presents an exceptional opportunity to gain a solid foundation in prompt engineering. Developers with basic Python knowledge can participate in this one-hour immersive experience led by Andrew Ng and OpenAI's Isa Fulford. Whether you're new to AI or an experienced practitioner, this course empowers you to develop your own chatbot.

Upskilling for the future

Upskilling in prompt engineering demonstrates a commitment to professional growth, making you a valuable asset in the responsible use of AI. Employers recognize the importance of human oversight in AI systems, and those who can effectively collaborate with AI technologies will be sought after. Staying updated on advancements and acquiring expertise in prompt engineering positions you as a guide in harnessing the potential of assistive AI.

AI's applications across sectors and workplaces are still largely unexplored. While prompt engineering experience may not be a prerequisite in job descriptions, professionals who embrace prompt engineering showcase adaptability and dedication to their professional development. They become pioneers in shaping the future of AI technology.

Advertisement