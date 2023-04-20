Guns out: Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft

Emre Çitak
Apr 20, 2023
Updated • Apr 20, 2023
Microsoft, Twitter
|
2

In a shocking turn of events, Elon Musk, Twitter's CEO, has threatened to take legal action against Microsoft, accusing the tech titan of unlawfully using data from his social media platform. Musk expressed his frustration in a tweet, stating, "They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time."

Musk's tweet came in response to Microsoft's decision to remove Twitter from its corporate advertising platform. While Musk did not elaborate on his claim and Microsoft chose to remain silent about it.

Musk's Twitter backlash

Previously, Microsoft had announced that its advertising platform would cease supporting Twitter from Tuesday, April 25. Consequently, ad buyers would be unable to access their Twitter accounts via Microsoft's social management tool. However, Microsoft clarified that other social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, would still be accessible.

Twitter's press team replied to an inquiry with their customary poo emoji. In a separate tweet addressing the social media platform's data issue, Musk mentioned that he was "open to ideas". He went on to say, "But ripping off the Twitter database, demonetizing it (removing ads), and then selling our data to others isn't a winning solution".

The background

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion (£35.4 billion) in October, Elon Musk has reduced the company's workforce by approximately 80% and implemented measures to strengthen its financial standing, including charging users for "blue tick" verification.

In recent months, major corporations like Apple have reportedly stopped advertising on the platform due to concerns about content moderation on the site. In November, Musk disclosed that Twitter had experienced a "massive" decline in revenue, attributing it to activists pressuring advertisers.

During an interview with the BBC last week, Musk revealed that Twitter was on the brink of collapse when he assumed control. He also mentioned that "almost all advertisers have come back or said they are going to come back" to Twitter. Musk expressed optimism that Twitter could become profitable by the second quarter of 2023 and stated that he would be willing to sell the company if the right person came along.

Advertisement

Related content

Google's search engine dominance challenged by Microsoft
Microsoft has brought Bing chat to SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS and Android

Microsoft brings Bing chat to SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS and Android
Microsoft Teams Snapchat Lenses

Bring joy to your Teams meetings with Snapchat Lenses
Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is out hours after the leaks. Here is everything you need to know about it, including specs and pricing.

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock: Specs, price

Bing Chat can be a paywall remover: Here's how

Better fake backgrounds on Microsoft Teams? Use a green screen!

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ElonSucks said on April 20, 2023 at 12:27 pm
    Reply

    Elon is an idiotic manchild, he won’t sue anyone. Tweets are literally public, you don’t even have to be logged in to access them. He should learn how his app works before dropping its value even further from the $20 billion (down from $44 billion) that it’s worth today. He is the Andrew Tate of the tech world. Clown-ass fool.

  2. Anonymous said on April 20, 2023 at 2:04 pm
    Reply

    same stupid rebutting reflex like his nacissistic brother in spirt, TrumptyDumpty

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved