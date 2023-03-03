Twitter wants to paint the world map completely blue

Twitter continues to grow worldwide as now it expanded the Twitter Blue feature to more than 20 countries in Europe.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 3, 2023
Twitter
Twitter Blue is now accessible from twenty more countries in Europe. The service is expanding rapidly, and it is expected to be available in other parts of the world in the upcoming months.

Twitter has added more than 20 countries in Europe to its list for Twitter Blue. These countries are Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus. It is now available in more than 35 countries worldwide.

Twitter

After Elon Musk's acquisition, Twitter changed a few features and added a bunch more. Twitter Blue is one of the features that came after the acquisition. It was first introduced in December 2022, and users are required to pay $8 a month to get the feature. Apart from the blue checkmark, users also get to use a few more features. For instance, Twitter Blue users can share 4,000-character tweets, while regular users are limited to 280 characters. Besides, Blue users can post 60-minute-long videos and get priority in conversations. Unfortunately, it still doesn't let you use the website when it is down, as experienced a while ago when Twitter experienced a major outage worldwide.

Twitter Blue is priced at $8 per month, but last month, the company also launched an annual plan for $84 per year. This annual plan is only for web pricing, and if you want to buy it on iOS or Android, it will cost you a little more than that, $114.99 per year.

While Twitter's steps toward improving the brand and expanding its features worldwide continue, the co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is still working on his Twitter-competitor social media app, Bluesky. Dorsey wants to build a decentralized platform that could compete with Twitter and Mastodon. However, it still needs more time; in the meantime, Twitter continues expanding.

