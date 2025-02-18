X Restricts Signal.me Links, Prompting User Backlash

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is currently blocking users from posting links to Signal.me, a domain used for secure direct messaging via the Signal app. Attempts to share these links result in error messages indicating the content is considered spam, harmful, or malicious. This issue affects public posts, direct messages, and profile bios, where users receive notifications that their descriptions are "considered malware." Notably, links to Signal.org and similar services like Telegram remain unaffected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signal.me links facilitate quick and secure connections between users, a feature particularly valued by journalists and individuals requiring confidential communication. The sudden restriction of these links on X has raised concerns about the platform's commitment to supporting secure communication channels. Users have reported encountering various error messages when attempting to share Signal.me links, including "Message not sent" and "Something went wrong." Existing Signal.me links now display warnings, cautioning users about potential security risks associated with the URL.

This action is not unprecedented for X. The platform has previously restricted links to competing services and content it deems controversial. In December 2022, X briefly blocked links to social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon, citing concerns over "relentless advertising of competitors for free." Similarly, in October 2024, X blocked links to a hacked dossier involving political figures after requests from associated parties. These instances highlight a pattern of X limiting access to external content based on internal policies and external pressures.

As of now, X has not provided an official statement regarding the intentionality behind blocking Signal.me links. Users seeking to share their Signal contact information are advised to share their Signal usernames directly, which can then be manually entered into the Signal app. This workaround, while functional, adds an extra step for users and may hinder seamless communication.

The restriction of Signal.me links on X raises broader questions about the platform's stance on privacy and secure communications. As X continues to evolve its policies, users and advocates for digital privacy will be monitoring how these changes impact the accessibility and promotion of secure communication tools.

Advertisement