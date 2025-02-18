Elon Musk's xAI Unveils Grok 3: The 'Smartest AI on Earth'

What is Grok AI and how to use it
Feb 18, 2025
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has officially unveiled its latest flagship AI model, Grok 3, positioning it as the "smartest AI on Earth." This announcement marks a significant milestone in the competitive landscape of AI technology, with Grok 3 set to rival leading models such as OpenAI's GPT-4o and Google's Gemini.

Grok 3 has undergone extensive training, utilizing a massive cluster of 200,000 GPUs, which is ten times more computational power than its predecessor, Grok 2. This substantial increase in resources has resulted in a model that outperforms existing AI systems across various benchmarks.

In benchmark testing, Grok 3 has demonstrated superior performance, surpassing models like GPT-4o, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and Gemini 2.0 Pro. Notably, Grok 3 achieved a 52% score on the AIME 2024 benchmark, 75% on GPQA Science, and 57% on LiveCodeBench. These results underscore its advanced reasoning capabilities and potential applications across diverse fields.

In addition to the model's release, xAI has introduced enhanced features within the Grok app, available on iOS and web platforms. These updates aim to provide users with a more intuitive and efficient experience, facilitating seamless interaction with the AI model.

Elon Musk's announcement of Grok 3 signifies a pivotal advancement in AI technology, reflecting xAI's commitment to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence and offering cutting-edge solutions to users worldwide.

Comments

  1. ElonMusk said on February 18, 2025 at 6:02 pm
    Lol whoever trusts any Musk product is very naive
    The tests are probably faked, or the AI is trained on test data.

  2. Anonymous said on February 18, 2025 at 3:26 pm
    Won’t touch anything coming from Musk

    1. SteveB. said on February 18, 2025 at 4:15 pm
      Good, more bandwidth for the rest of us.

  3. John C. said on February 18, 2025 at 2:39 pm
    Elon Musk is going to kill us all. He’s another Miles Dyson (in the movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”) AI is the biggest mistake that the human race has ever made. Worse by far than nuclear weapons.

    1. Anonymous said on February 18, 2025 at 7:42 pm
      Which is of course nonsense. People can only come to such absurd conclusions, if they don’t know a thing about the underlying technology and believe, that “AI” is truly “intelligent” (meaning AGI), which it is, of course, not.
      AGI is in principle a real possibility, but won’t be achieved by the current approach of “just shove more data, parameters and compute into an LLM” (so multiple initially unstructured DNNs). As long as they try this, there won’t be any AGI (“real intelligence”). The only thing that is being achieved by this approach is improved 2D curve fitting, which is of course kinda nice but the results do in no way justify the means. Meaning: this is economic insanity, which is fueled by the scientific illiteracy (=stupidity) of the investors and Joe Sixpack.

