Telegram Introduces AI-Powered Sticker Search and Enhanced Video Features

Telegram has released an update introducing an AI-powered sticker search feature, enhancing the user experience by simplifying the process of finding specific stickers. Users can now describe the sticker they're looking for using complex keywords, such as "thinking monkey" or "space dog," and the AI will return relevant results from millions of custom stickers and emojis uploaded by Telegram users. This feature supports 29 languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic, and Hindi.

In addition to the AI sticker search, Telegram has improved its video player capabilities. Users can now copy the link of a video with a specific timestamp, allowing them to share precise moments with others. The app also enables setting custom cover photos for videos in channels, providing a more personalized viewing experience. Furthermore, Telegram now saves the progress of videos, so users can resume watching from where they left off, even after closing the app.

Other notable updates include a new section to discover bots similar to those already in use and an option to react with stars on channels to support creators. These enhancements aim to make the platform more interactive and user-friendly.

The latest update is currently rolling out to Telegram users on iOS. To access these new features, ensure that your app is updated to the latest version available on the App Store.

