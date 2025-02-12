US and UK Decline to Sign Global AI Declaration at Paris Summit

Agencies Ghacks
Feb 12, 2025
Misc
|
0

At the recent AI Action Summit in Paris, both the United States and the United Kingdom opted not to sign a global declaration focused on promoting inclusive and sustainable artificial intelligence. The declaration, supported by around 60 countries, including France, China, and India, emphasizes ethical AI development, transparency, and equitable access to AI technologies.

The U.S. and U.K. governments cited concerns that the proposed regulations could stifle innovation and fail to adequately address national security challenges. U.S. officials stressed that while they support responsible AI governance, they prefer to prioritize domestic AI policies that encourage technological advancement without overregulation.

British representatives echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that safeguards both economic opportunities and security considerations. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated that the U.K. remains committed to AI safety and will continue discussions on how best to align international agreements with national priorities.

The decision has drawn criticism from some AI experts and ethics advocates, who argue that without the involvement of key nations, efforts to create a unified global AI framework may be undermined. They emphasize the importance of international collaboration to establish comprehensive guidelines that ensure AI technologies are deployed safely and responsibly.

The Paris summit is the latest in a series of global discussions on AI governance, following similar initiatives like the AI Safety Summit in the U.K. and the AI Seoul Summit in South Korea. These events reflect a growing urgency among world leaders to address the rapid advancements and potential risks associated with artificial intelligence.

As AI development accelerates, the divergence in regulatory approaches highlights the challenge of balancing innovation with ethical considerations. The U.S. and U.K.'s reluctance to commit to a global AI declaration underscores the complexities of establishing international AI standards that accommodate both technological progress and security concerns.

Advertisement

Related content

call of duty modern warfare

Classic 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Set to Join Xbox Game Pass Soon
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan Unveils Four Strategic Initiatives for 2025

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 Faces Melting Power Connector Issues Despite New Design
YouTube slow down video buffer

YouTube Achieves Record $10.4 Billion in Q4 Ad Revenue Amid Rising User Ad Blocker Adoption
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Mac app is now available for all users.jpg

Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid to Acquire OpenAI Rejected by CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI DevDay

OpenAI to Finalize First Custom AI Chip Design, Aiming for 2026 Production

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved