Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Transform AI-Generated Text into Human-Like, High-Ranking Content & Bypass Even the Most Sophisticated AI Detectors
Get 95% Deal

Facebook annoys an increasing number of users with ad breaks

How to fix Facebook back button not working
Martin Brinkmann
Nov 20, 2024
Facebook
|
3

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear "ad break"; probably TV or streaming ads.

What you probably did not have in mind is a new system that Facebook is rolling out to users in the European Union after it received a lot of flak for its "subscribe and pay money" or "continue to see ads" prompts in the EU.

Facebook Ad Experience

Facebook is giving users two choices when it comes to ads currently:

  • Personalized ads
  • Less-personalized ads

The main difference lies in the data that Facebook uses to display ads. Personalized ads, which is the default, uses a user's data to display ads. You check out certain household items, you get more ads about these items.

The less-personalized ads option does not use as much user data for ads on Facebook. These may align less with a user's interest according to Facebook. Facebook says that it will use age, gender, and location, ad engagement, and the content that is viewed on Facebook for ads.

More importantly, and this is new, it may also display ad breaks.

Ad breaks on Facebook

Less-personalized ads

Once you have switched the setting to less-personalized, you may get ad breaks. This appears to be limited to the mobile Facebook app for the time being.

When you scroll down a page on Facebook, the app may suddenly display an advertisement and block scrolling for a period. In other words, it stops whatever you are doing on Facebook to display the ad.

This is done to make sure that the ad is viewed. One likely reason for launching this on mobile is that ad blockers or other ad-bypassing techniques are not commonly used in regards to apps.

It is highly annoying, as it breaks the flow.

Note: not everyone who switched to less-personalized ads is seeing the ad breaks.

The only official way out is to switch to personalized ads on Facebook.

A few other options may work:

  • Display Facebook in a web browser on the mobile device. Preferably a web browser that supports content blocking. Firefox, Brave, or Vivaldi come to mind.
  • Try DNS-based content blocking solutions. AdGuard, NextDNS, or Control D come to mind.

How to change the Ad Experience preference on Facebook

Here is how you switch between personalized and less-personalized ads on Facebook:

  1. Load https://accountscenter.facebook.com/ad_preferences/ad_settings/ad_experience/#09 in the browser's address bar.
    1. If you are not signed in already, sign in to your account.
  2. Select Personalized ads or Less-personalized ads.
  3. Confirm your selection on the next page.

What is your take on this? Would you stop using the Facebook app, or any other app, if it used ad-breaks to show ads? Feel free to write a comment down below.

 

Summary
Facebook annoys an increasing number of users with ad breaks
Article Name
Facebook annoys an increasing number of users with ad breaks
Description
Facebook has started to implement ad-breaks to show users advertisement and prevent them from doing anything else in the meantime.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Meta rolls out end-to-end encryption in Messenger

How to try Meta's AI image generator Imagine right now

Facebook is now showing subscribe or continue with ads prompts to EU users
@highlight Facebook

Facebook releases a Twitter-like feature

Meta's ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscription launches in November
whatsapp passkeys

WhatsApp rolls out Passkeys support on Android

Tutorials & Tips

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways

How to turn off birthday notifications on Google and Facebook


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Herman Cost said on November 20, 2024 at 1:56 pm
    Reply

    I use another option: I never use Facebook. Problem solved.

    John, I’m not sure why you allow popups, but I can certainly say that I’ve never seen the ad you are referring to on this site.

  2. John said on November 20, 2024 at 12:16 pm
    Reply

    Interesting you think that It is highly annoying, as it breaks the flow – when you yourself have an intrusive video that pops up on every article in the bottom left corner that auto plays its shitty ads. :-)

    1. Kalmly said on November 20, 2024 at 4:05 pm
      Reply

      Interesting, John. I do not see a video on my screen. Perhaps because I use AdBlock?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved