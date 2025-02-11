Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid to Acquire OpenAI Rejected by CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI's ChatGPT for Mac app is now available for all users.jpg
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 11, 2025
Misc
|
0

Elon Musk, leading a consortium of investors, has made an unsolicited offer of $97.4 billion to acquire the nonprofit organization overseeing OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company he co-founded in 2015. The bid aims to revert OpenAI to its original open-source and safety-focused mission. However, OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, promptly declined the proposal, responding with a succinct "No, thank you" on social media.

This development intensifies the ongoing tension between Musk and Altman. Musk departed from OpenAI in 2018 due to disagreements over the company's direction and has since criticized its shift towards a for-profit model. He has also initiated legal action against OpenAI, alleging that it has strayed from its founding principles. In response, OpenAI has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

The offer, backed by Musk's AI venture xAI and other investors, could complicate OpenAI's current plans to transition into a for-profit entity to attract substantial investments for advancing its AI infrastructure. This move has faced opposition from rivals and has led to complex negotiations with stakeholders, including Microsoft.

Altman's swift rejection of Musk's bid underscores the deepening rift between the two tech leaders regarding the future trajectory of OpenAI. As the company navigates its transformation, the outcome of this dispute could significantly influence the landscape of artificial intelligence development.

Advertisement

Related content

OpenAI DevDay

OpenAI to Finalize First Custom AI Chip Design, Aiming for 2026 Production

Mistral AI Enhances 'Le Chat' with Speed and New Features

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Turns Profit Within 24 Hours of Release

Popular AI App DeepSeek Sends Unencrypted Data to ByteDance Servers
The PlayStation Store Spring Sale will take place until April 12 and we listed the top 5 games that you shouldn't miss!

Sony Addresses Major PSN Outage with Compensation, But Gamers Remain Unhappy
Amazon has already laid off thousands of employees, and the company continues to do so with more than 100 workers in a different division.

Prime Gaming Offers BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and 19 More Free Games This February

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved