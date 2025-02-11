Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid to Acquire OpenAI Rejected by CEO Sam Altman

Elon Musk, leading a consortium of investors, has made an unsolicited offer of $97.4 billion to acquire the nonprofit organization overseeing OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company he co-founded in 2015. The bid aims to revert OpenAI to its original open-source and safety-focused mission. However, OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, promptly declined the proposal, responding with a succinct "No, thank you" on social media.

This development intensifies the ongoing tension between Musk and Altman. Musk departed from OpenAI in 2018 due to disagreements over the company's direction and has since criticized its shift towards a for-profit model. He has also initiated legal action against OpenAI, alleging that it has strayed from its founding principles. In response, OpenAI has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

The offer, backed by Musk's AI venture xAI and other investors, could complicate OpenAI's current plans to transition into a for-profit entity to attract substantial investments for advancing its AI infrastructure. This move has faced opposition from rivals and has led to complex negotiations with stakeholders, including Microsoft.

Altman's swift rejection of Musk's bid underscores the deepening rift between the two tech leaders regarding the future trajectory of OpenAI. As the company navigates its transformation, the outcome of this dispute could significantly influence the landscape of artificial intelligence development.

