Is Twitter down, again?

Onur Demirkol
Mar 1, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Twitter is experiencing a major outage today, and users cannot load new tweets or refresh their home pages. The issue appears on both the website and the mobile app, but the cause remains unclear.

Many users reported that they are unable to see others tweets, or use the search function because of the Twitter outage.

After facing the issues, many users went to check the Down Detector website; as seen below, the "Twitter outages reported in the last 24 hours" graphic shows an ascending spike. The outage reportedly started around 2:15 am PST, and thousands of reports were submitted to Down Detector. Users can send tweets, but they are only visible to themselves and not to others in most cases. Moreover, the search option also doesn't work properly. In other words, communications with other users, which is the sole point of the platform, are not accessible.

Many users reported that they are unable to see others tweets, or use the search function because of the Twitter outage.
Down Detector

Users who attempted to check their news feeds faced the "Welcome to Twitter!" message, which is the first thing new users see when they start a fresh account. Because of the Twitter outage, none of the tweets were visible, and that's why the message is seen; there is nothing else to show. The message continues with an informative description/tip, "Twitter is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now." Indicating there are no tweets or updates.

ADVERTISEMENT
Many users reported that they are unable to see others tweets, or use the search function because of the Twitter outage.
Down Detector report heat map

Down Detector's map only shows the USA, but users are experiencing issues worldwide. The cause of the issue is still unclear. It could be a planned maintenance activity, but in that case, users should have been given a warning beforehand. The authorities are probably investigating the problem right now, and two other possibilities are that it could be a server issue or a cyber attack. Twitter recently shared new measures against violent speech, and the platform is taking new steps under the leadership of Elon Musk. Besides, the company conducted the fourth round of layoffs, cutting 10% of its remaining workforce.

Advertisement

Related content

Twitter unveiled new measures against violent speech

Twitter unveiled new measures against violent speech
twitter two-factor authentication

Twitter is removing a security option: here is how to upgrade to a better one!
twitter two-factor authentication

Twitter disables SMS Two-Factor Authentication for most users on March 20, 2023
The New Twitter Cannabis Ads Policy: What You Need To Know?

The New Twitter Cannabis Ads Policy: What You Need To Know?
tweets musk chart

Did Elon Musk hack Twitter's algorithm to become the most followed user?
Elon Musk Might Step Down as Twitter CEO: FLOKI Surges After the Hint

Elon Musk hints at stepping down as Twitter CEO: FLOKI investors prepare for a wild ride

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved