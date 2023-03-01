Is Twitter down, again?

Twitter is experiencing a major outage today, and users cannot load new tweets or refresh their home pages. The issue appears on both the website and the mobile app, but the cause remains unclear.

After facing the issues, many users went to check the Down Detector website; as seen below, the "Twitter outages reported in the last 24 hours" graphic shows an ascending spike. The outage reportedly started around 2:15 am PST, and thousands of reports were submitted to Down Detector. Users can send tweets, but they are only visible to themselves and not to others in most cases. Moreover, the search option also doesn't work properly. In other words, communications with other users, which is the sole point of the platform, are not accessible.

Users who attempted to check their news feeds faced the "Welcome to Twitter!" message, which is the first thing new users see when they start a fresh account. Because of the Twitter outage, none of the tweets were visible, and that's why the message is seen; there is nothing else to show. The message continues with an informative description/tip, "Twitter is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now." Indicating there are no tweets or updates.

Down Detector's map only shows the USA, but users are experiencing issues worldwide. The cause of the issue is still unclear. It could be a planned maintenance activity, but in that case, users should have been given a warning beforehand. The authorities are probably investigating the problem right now, and two other possibilities are that it could be a server issue or a cyber attack. Twitter recently shared new measures against violent speech, and the platform is taking new steps under the leadership of Elon Musk. Besides, the company conducted the fourth round of layoffs, cutting 10% of its remaining workforce.

