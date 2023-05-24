Bill Gates: AI could kill Google and Amazon

The co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, said that AI could kill some of the tech giants like Google and Amazon. Gates believes that whichever company develops the first AI-powered personal assistant will dominate the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence is here to simplify lives, and Gates believes that a personal agent will kill some of the biggest companies like Google, Amazon, and Shopify. According to Bill Gates, the leading artificial intelligence firm of the future will probably have developed a personal digital assistant that can carry out certain tasks on behalf of its users.

"Whoever wins the personal agent, that's the big thing, because you will never go to a search site again, you will never go to a productivity site, you'll never go to Amazon again," he said during a Goldman Sachs and SV Angel event.

Gates believes that his personal assistant will understand your routine or requirements, and it will also help you "read the stuff you don't have time to read." He also mentioned that the winner of the AI race in the future is still up in the air, and there is a 50-50 chance between startups and tech giants like Microsoft. On a side note, Gates said he would be "disappointed if Microsoft didn't come in there."

Microsoft is currently investing billions of dollars in the artificial intelligence industry. The company relied on OpenAI's work and came to a partnership agreement with the company to lead the industry. Microsoft has already started implementing GPT-4 and ChatGPT in its products.

MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are all being integrated by Microsoft with ChatGPT. It gained an edge over Google, Yahoo, Firefox, and Opera when it included ChatGPT in its Bing search engine and Edge browser in February.

There is still more time for an AI personal assistant

The co-founder of Microsoft continued his work by saying that the AI personal assistant won't be out immediately, but it still needs more time. For now, companies will continue integrating generative AI technologies like OpenAI's well-liked ChatGPT into their own products.

If Gates is right, we might see companies like Google and Amazon in different forms. However, it is known that regular Google searches cost way less compared to AI-powered searches, and it might take time to adapt to that change.

Advertisement