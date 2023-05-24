Apple partners with Broadcom for USA-made components

Apple has made headlines with its latest groundbreaking agreement with Broadcom, a leading American technology and advanced manufacturing company. This multiyear, multibillion-dollar collaboration marks a significant stride forward in the area of wireless technology, as the two industry powerhouses join forces to develop cutting-edge 5G radio frequency components, including the highly coveted FBAR filters, and advance wireless connectivity components.

Notably, this strategic partnership emphasizes the localization of production, with the FBAR filters being meticulously designed and manufactured in key American technology hubs such as Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major facility.

A huge boost for American manufacturing

Under this momentous deal, Apple aims to harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing, reinforcing its commitment to the United States' economic growth. The partnership not only strengthens Apple's existing support for Broadcom's Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, which currently sustains over 1,100 jobs, but also enables Broadcom to invest in critical automation projects and provide training opportunities for technicians and engineers.

Furthermore, this collaboration amplifies Apple's substantial contribution to the American job market, which already encompasses 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer positions in the thriving iOS app economy, and partnerships with over 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers spanning various sectors across all 50 states.

Fuelling the future of 5G technology

The advent of 5G technology has ushered in a new era of consumer electronics, and Apple's significant investment in this field underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation. With billions of dollars dedicated to developing 5G capabilities, Apple aims to drive technological advancements within the United States.

This strategic move positions Apple as a driving force behind the expansion and acceleration of 5G adoption across the country, fueling innovation and job growth among companies supporting 5G infrastructure and fostering economic development.

The recent agreement with Broadcom is a testament to Apple's broader commitment to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over a span of five years, a commitment announced in 2021. Apple remains on track to achieve this ambitious target through direct expenditure with American suppliers, capital expenditures, data center investments, and other domestic spending avenues. This steadfast dedication further solidifies Apple's unwavering belief in America's future and its role as a key player in shaping the nation's economic landscape.

You may read Apple's words on the subject here.

