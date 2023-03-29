Amazon warns: Think twice before buying these!

Onur Demirkol
Mar 29, 2023
Amazon
|
7

Amazon is rolling out a new feature that will warn customers if an item is frequently returned, and they may reconsider buying it.

Before buying a product, online shoppers always consider the possibility of returning it, which is always an issue. Amazon wants to solve it by adding a label that says "frequently returned" to separate the good from the bad. This feature will give customers an idea of the product before they buy it. Amazon wants to warn customers to check "the product details and customer reviews."

Checking reviews is another option that has been widely used since the beginning. However, not everyone checks the details and reviews of an item on Amazon. This way, customers will turn this into a habit and prevent any kinds of unnecessary returns. 

Customers will read others' comments who have already bought the product and share their experiences, avoiding misleading titles and such. Reviews are not always the most informative place. Amazon will also help customers see if the product has a high return rate, even with a few negative comments or reviews.

Amazon has already started using the feature on some of the third-party listings, such as the Project automat A1 Record Player, noticed by The Information.

Amazon wants to have a user-friendly and honest environment between customers and retailers by rolling out the latest feature.
Amazon/The Verge

Returning an item is a real hassle

The worst side of online shopping is probably buying an item without physically seeing it. Online shoppers see the quality and real size once they receive the item. If they don't like it, they return it, and it is an extra action for the customer while costing a little time.

Amazon's return policy allows users to return new or unused events for up to 30 days. Even with flexible rules, returning an item is not desirable. Customers would want to receive and use the product as long as possible without facing an issue.

The label will also make retailers be honest about their products. Even if they use a misleading title or description, people will be alerted of the issue. Amazon has many features targeting a user-friendly environment, and this has also been added to the list.

Comments

  1. boris said on March 29, 2023 at 12:05 pm
    Reply

    This feature does not show for me yet when I used that same link as in article. But it is quite a useful feature for the future.

  2. Eddie Simmons said on March 29, 2023 at 12:29 pm
    Reply

    The “feature” does not show here either. I have all ad blocking disabled as well. Maybe the source is fake????

    1. Anonymous said on March 29, 2023 at 10:45 pm
      Reply

      Most websites roll out these changes gradually. Eventually it will show up.

  3. basingstoke said on March 29, 2023 at 12:40 pm
    Reply

    Imagine buying anything other than low/average-quality consumables on amazon…

    On the “returns are a hassle” side of things, I knew a friend ~2 years ago who bought an expensive watch on amazon, and when it arrived he said it never arrived, so he got a full refund and to keep the watch.

    I’d rather stay away from massive mega-corps like Amazon, the end user is the last thing they care about.

  4. TelV said on March 29, 2023 at 12:51 pm
    Reply

    I’ve never had a problem returning goods on either of the Amazon stores I buy from which are Germany and the Netherlands. But I always use the option to print a return label rather than using the phone option so maybe that’s the reason.

  5. satrow said on March 29, 2023 at 4:35 pm
    Reply

    Warning message seen on amazon.com but not on .co.uk. or .de. No stock in NL, FR. No product listed ES and IT.

    Signed in on all sites.

  6. Haakon said on March 29, 2023 at 8:28 pm
    Reply

    Well, I can understand why a turntable has a high return rate:
    1) It’s bigger than a toaster pastry.
    2) There’s no app for it.
    3) It requires physical manipulation of controls attached to mechanisms.

    Amazon reviews and Q&As have become worthless overall. All reviews over two years old should be deleted. All one star reviews less than four words, delete.

    All Q&A answers having strings “I don’t know” and “I think” or where one answer is yes and another no, delete. Some kind of AI to delete answers like “I use something else” and “I don’t have one” etc.

