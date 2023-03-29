Amazon warns: Think twice before buying these!

Amazon is rolling out a new feature that will warn customers if an item is frequently returned, and they may reconsider buying it.

Before buying a product, online shoppers always consider the possibility of returning it, which is always an issue. Amazon wants to solve it by adding a label that says "frequently returned" to separate the good from the bad. This feature will give customers an idea of the product before they buy it. Amazon wants to warn customers to check "the product details and customer reviews."

Checking reviews is another option that has been widely used since the beginning. However, not everyone checks the details and reviews of an item on Amazon. This way, customers will turn this into a habit and prevent any kinds of unnecessary returns.

Customers will read others' comments who have already bought the product and share their experiences, avoiding misleading titles and such. Reviews are not always the most informative place. Amazon will also help customers see if the product has a high return rate, even with a few negative comments or reviews.

Amazon has already started using the feature on some of the third-party listings, such as the Project automat A1 Record Player, noticed by The Information.

Returning an item is a real hassle

The worst side of online shopping is probably buying an item without physically seeing it. Online shoppers see the quality and real size once they receive the item. If they don't like it, they return it, and it is an extra action for the customer while costing a little time.

Amazon's return policy allows users to return new or unused events for up to 30 days. Even with flexible rules, returning an item is not desirable. Customers would want to receive and use the product as long as possible without facing an issue.

The label will also make retailers be honest about their products. Even if they use a misleading title or description, people will be alerted of the issue. Amazon has many features targeting a user-friendly environment, and this has also been added to the list.

