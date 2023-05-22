Bing Chat keeps a conversation history now

Microsoft's Bing Chat search is getting a large number of new features and updates regularly. Microsoft publishes updates regularly on the Bing website that list new features and improvements. The most recent additions to Bing Chat were published a few days ago on the blog.

Some of these improvements were announced in early May 2023 already, but not all Bing Chat users may have seen then by now as Microsoft considers these experiments and not final features.

Microsoft did introduce support for anonymous access to Bing Chat recently.

One of the main new features is Bing Chat's history feature. Users who have this enabled find the history in the top right corner of the screen. Bing displays the last chats there. Users may look at the interactions again using the chat history and also continue conversations, provided that chat turns are still available.

The titles of the entries are based on the first user query of the conversation.

Bing displays four options to users who hover over a chat history entry:

Edit the title of the history entry.

Delete the entry to remove it from the listing.

Share the conversation with others. Microsoft claims that it has improved the share dialog, as it might take longer than expected to be displayed.

Export the conversation to PDF, Word or text files.

Exporting allows Bing Chat users to save conversations to their devices. This was a bit of a nuisance previously, as users could either save the Bing Chat page to HTML or use copy and paste to copy the content of a conversation to the local system.

Microsoft notes that it is continues to add visual elements to Bing Chat to "make chat answers more complete". The company demonstrates the feature with the sample queries "What’s the MSFT stock price?" and "Rank cities in Brazil by population". Bing Chat generated a chart and provided regular answers to these queries. Chats about recipes may also benefit from additional visual elements added to the end of text-based answers.

Another new feature of Bing Chat is that it may now return videos in an overlay. This allows users to watch the video directly in Bing Chat's interface. An option to view it it fullscreen is provided as well. Videos with timestamps have these shown, so that users may jump directly to a specific part of the video.

Company engineers have improved the quality of auto-suggestions, which Bing Chat displays when users type.

Privacy of Microsoft's Edge sidebar feature to summarize and answer questions about documents viewed in the web browser has been improved. Bing Chat won't record logs of conversations that involve content on user PCs or private content that is "otherwise not part of the search index".

You can check out the full announcement on the official Microsoft Bing blog here.

Closing Words

The ability to export conversations is a useful feature, as it simplifies this significantly. Some users might not get to see some or even all of the listed options, as Microsoft is testing these heavily.

Now You: have you tried Bing Chat recently?

