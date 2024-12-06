Google Search: about the new try without personalization option

Google Chrome will disable third-party tracking cookies for some users in January 2024
Martin Brinkmann
Dec 6, 2024
Google, Search
|
2

Google is rolling out a new feature on Google Search that is adding an option to display search results without any personalization. The feature, which is available on desktop and mobile devices is shown as a link at the bottom of search results on Google Search.

Google reveals on its search pages that "results are personalized" by default. What that means is that Google uses information that it has about the searcher to display results. Google may use past searches, activity on search results pages, interaction with ads, location, but also other information to personalize results.

Related content

How to use Google Search entirely AI-free automatically

Personalized search results are not limited to users who are signed in to a Google account. Even if you are not signed-in, you may get custom results based on data that Google has about you or your activity.

Google new option to search without personalization

A click or tap on the "try without personalization" link reloads the results without any of that. In other words: you get information as if Google would know nothing about you. While that does not guarantee that results will be different, it may help Google users who dislike getting their results personalized.

Tip: you may automate this by appending &peek_pws=0 to the Google Search URL. It is probably only a matter of time before extensions are released that automate the process.

Exceptions

Google notes that it may still use the context of the query to improve results. It may use your location, language, or device type to personalize results, even when you select the do not personalize option.

Turning off personalization disables the ability to find past searches in Autocomplete furthermore, according to Google.

Additional information about the new option is available on the Google Search Help website.

Closing Words

It is quite difficult to get search results that are not personalized. Google admits that it is still using some information to generate search results, even when users are logged out and activate the "do not personalize" option.

If you do not want these to be included, you may need to use different search engines. Search engines like Startpage, DuckDuckGo, or Qwant claim that they do not personalize results.

Now it is your turn. What is your take on the new Google Search feature? Would you like to see fully non-personalized search results on Google? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Google Search: about the new try without personalization option
Article Name
Google Search: about the new try without personalization option
Description
Google Search users may use the new "try without personalization" option to reduce the level of personalization of search results.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google's iOS app is injecting Search links on websites

Google's iOS app is injecting Search links on websites
U.S. DoJ could force Google to sell Chrome

U.S. DoJ could force Google to sell Chrome

Are links beginning with search.app safe?
Google's Project Jarvis AI can perform various tasks for you

Google's upcoming AI project will take over tasks in Chrome for you
Court orders Google to lift restrictions on Play Store after Epic Games antitrust lawsuit

Court orders Google to lift restrictions on Play Store after Epic Games antitrust lawsuit
Google Search adds links to archived webpages from Internet Archive's Wayback Machine

Google Search adds links to archived webpages from Internet Archive's Wayback Machine

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Benjamin said on December 6, 2024 at 3:07 pm
    Reply

    …i prefer non censoring, none sponsoring results… (for example it is near impossible to get alternative results about health products or critical information about side effects of pharmaceuticals)(Covid was the master censor tool which brought to light many a nasty thing about the power of corporations, health organisations, governments) …. such as they were with the very Google perhaps +10 years ago.

  2. Fred said on December 6, 2024 at 2:48 pm
    Reply

    I have not tried this, so not sure it works.

    The goolge help site states that:

    To turn off personalization while you’re signed in, turn off “Personalize Search.” When you turn off Web & App Activity, you also turn off personalization. To disable personalization while you’re signed out of your Google Account, turn off “Search customization is on.”

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved