ChatGPT Search Now Open to Everyone—No Account Needed!

In a major shift, OpenAI has removed the account requirement for using ChatGPT’s search engine, making it accessible to anyone in supported regions. This move positions ChatGPT as a serious contender to Google’s long-standing dominance in online search.

Previously, access to ChatGPT search was restricted to paid subscribers and those on the SearchGPT waitlist when it launched on October 31, 2024. The feature later expanded to free users in December, and now, as of Wednesday, anyone can use ChatGPT search without logging in. Users can simply visit ChatGPT.com and click the "Search" button to start.

OpenAI's search engine operates on a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, enhanced with synthetic data generation techniques. It sources information from third-party search providers and OpenAI’s content partners to deliver results. While still in its early stages, ChatGPT search represents a growing challenge to Google’s monopoly in web search.

The timing of this update is notable, as OpenAI has been rapidly rolling out new features. In recent weeks, the company has introduced two AI agents, Operator and Deep Research, while also countering the growing hype around DeepSeek, a competing AI search engine.

Now that ChatGPT search is open to all, the big question remains: Will users start moving away from Google? While it’s too soon to tell, this shift marks another major milestone in AI-driven search innovation.

