Get a head start on emails and documents with Google AI

Google is testing new generative AI features for its Workspace apps, starting with Gmail and Docs, but more to come in the future.

In a blog post yesterday, Google announced its plans to integrate generative AI solutions into Workspace apps. Johanna Voolich Wright, vice president of product management for Google Workspace, revealed all the initial features and upcoming plans. Starting with a writing tool, more features will be revealed soon.

Initially, Google brought generative AI writing features in Gmail and Docs to help people start their writing process. "Whether you’re a busy HR professional who needs to create customized job descriptions, or a parent drafting the invitation for your child’s pirate-themed birthday party, Workspace saves you the time and effort of writing that first version. Simply type a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will instantly be generated for you. With your collaborative AI partner you can continue to refine and edit, getting more suggestions as needed," says Google.

You can also change the text's tone and formalize it in case you are applying for a job or writing something related to your work. It also lets you "bulletize," elaborate, or shorten a specific text part. Lastly, Google has also added an "I'm feeling lucky" option in Gmail.

Google says your data is safe

The company also mentioned that it is taking all the precautions to prevent any kinds of data breaches and such.

"As the world’s most popular and secure cloud-native communication and collaboration suite, getting this right — and at scale — is something we take very seriously. We know from our deep experience in AI and productivity that building features with AI requires great care, thoughtful experimentation, and many iterations driven by user feedback. We do all this while building safeguards against abuse, protecting the privacy of user data, and respecting customer controls for data governance," said the blog post.

Artificial intelligence is the most popular mass-used technology right now, and all the big companies are trying to reserve their places before it is too late. ChatGPT's recent success has pushed other tech giants to invest more in the field and offer AI solutions to their clients. Google has also been working on its own chatbot, but it is still not working at a stable pace. However, the company might announce an official release date at this year's I/O event.

