Google I/O 2023: When will Bard start singing?

Google I/O 2023 is set for May 10 and has been officially announced by the company. It is the next big event for developers, and people are already curious about what Google will announce or launch.

The annual developer conference attracts many people in the industry who are curious about the company's next moves, which will likely shape 2023. Google sent out this year's puzzle, and thousands around the world collaborated to solve it. Finally, it turned out that this year's event would take place on May 10. The company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that it will be live from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View and online at this link.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Google I/O is primarily for developers who want to hear news on Chrome, Android, and Search, but the company also likes to tease new products such as Google Pixel phones. Nothing different is expected from this year's event, and Google will likely stick with the concept. It will be the second in-person I/O event after last year. The initial one was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 2021 event was held online.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023?

Lately, AI has become the main topic of tech giants. OpenAI's deal with Microsoft has made Google focus more on "Bard," its own AI chatbot. We can expect exciting announcements about Bard or AI in general because Google does not want to be out of the race. According to a report by The New York Times, the founders have re-engaged, and more than 20 AI projects are in the works. These AI projects include an image generation studio, a tool that can visualize shoes in 3D, a wallpaper creator for Pixel smartphones, a video summarization tool that creates a shorter version of a long video, and finally, a tool that will help companies develop their own AI apps. It looks like Google has a lot to offer in the field of artificial intelligence.

Apart from AI, Android 14 is one of the hottest topics between developers and tech enthusiasts. It came out as a preview for developers recently, and it has new features that people discover every day. Android 14 will definitely be mentioned at the event. Google might announce a couple more features that are either available right now or will be included in the upcoming Beta release.

Google could also announce the Pixel Tablet. It was introduced last year but still hasn't hit the shelves. The company might set a release date this year and reveal pricing information for the new tablet. We know that it will use the Google Tensor G2 chipset that powers Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google's latest tablet was launched in 2018.

