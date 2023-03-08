Google I/O 2023: When will Bard start singing?

Thousands worked worldwide to solve this year's puzzle for the Google I/O 2023 event and finally, they cracked the code!
Onur Demirkol
Mar 8, 2023
Google
|
0

Google I/O 2023 is set for May 10 and has been officially announced by the company. It is the next big event for developers, and people are already curious about what Google will announce or launch.

The annual developer conference attracts many people in the industry who are curious about the company's next moves, which will likely shape 2023. Google sent out this year's puzzle, and thousands around the world collaborated to solve it. Finally, it turned out that this year's event would take place on May 10. The company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that it will be live from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View and online at this link.

 

Google I/O is primarily for developers who want to hear news on Chrome, Android, and Search, but the company also likes to tease new products such as Google Pixel phones. Nothing different is expected from this year's event, and Google will likely stick with the concept. It will be the second in-person I/O event after last year. The initial one was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 2021 event was held online.

Thousands worked worldwide to solve this year's puzzle for the Google I/O 2023 event and finally, they cracked the code!
Google

What to expect from Google I/O 2023?

Lately, AI has become the main topic of tech giants. OpenAI's deal with Microsoft has made Google focus more on "Bard," its own AI chatbot. We can expect exciting announcements about Bard or AI in general because Google does not want to be out of the race. According to a report by The New York Times, the founders have re-engaged, and more than 20 AI projects are in the works. These AI projects include an image generation studio, a tool that can visualize shoes in 3D, a wallpaper creator for Pixel smartphones, a video summarization tool that creates a shorter version of a long video, and finally, a tool that will help companies develop their own AI apps. It looks like Google has a lot to offer in the field of artificial intelligence.

Apart from AI, Android 14 is one of the hottest topics between developers and tech enthusiasts. It came out as a preview for developers recently, and it has new features that people discover every day. Android 14 will definitely be mentioned at the event. Google might announce a couple more features that are either available right now or will be included in the upcoming Beta release.

Google could also announce the Pixel Tablet. It was introduced last year but still hasn't hit the shelves. The company might set a release date this year and reveal pricing information for the new tablet. We know that it will use the Google Tensor G2 chipset that powers Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google's latest tablet was launched in 2018.

Advertisement

Related content

google docs drive design change

The new look of Google Docs and Drive is rolling out right now
If you rely on your Google Pixel Watch's alarm to wake up in the morning, you better have a backup alarm because it might not help you out!

Don't count on Pixel Watch to wake up for work
If you have seen an unusual message on Google Play Store regarding an application's performance and wonder what it is, we have the answer!

Sick of glitchy apps? Google Play now warns ahead
The latest BoM analysis by Counterpoint components research prcative showed that Google Pixel Watch costs a lot less than expected.

Google's appetite for money revealed with Pixel Watch

Lay offs everywhere: Robots can be fired too
Four months after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is getting more features, including the life-saving fall detection.

You don't have to wait anymore for this Pixel Watch feature

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved