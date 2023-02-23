RealMe is the first to grab this feature from iPhone 14

It is not a mystery that smartphone manufacturers take ideas from each other and apply them to their users' needs. The Android smartphone company RealMe grabbed an important feature from the iPhone 14 for one of its upcoming devices.

However, Apple's Dynamic Island feature hasn't yet been "cloned" or used by any other Android smartphone manufacturers. RealMe, which started as a sub-brand for Oppo and now holds a decent space in the smartphone market, is looking to be the one to bring it. The company's success in a short time has already shown insight into its mindset of not being afraid to take big steps, and now it is the first Android phone manufacturer to have a feature taken from Apple's Dynamic Island idea.

According to the famous Twitter user @ONleaks, RealMe is looking to bring its own Dynamic Island feature, grabbed from Apple. Apple introduced the feature last year for its latest phone model, the iPhone 14 family. RealMe's VP Madhav Sheth tweeted the new feature recently but quickly deleted it. Screenshots were already taken, and the new feature has already been exposed to many and spread across Twitter in a few minutes.

"Loving the really cool #realmeMiniCapsule feature on our upcoming C-series smartphone," Sheth said in his tweet. It is now certain that RealMe's new C-series smartphones will include a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

The Dynamic Island feature entered our lives with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has a special design that lets the user see notifications of the phone and apps. Combined with the punch-hole screen, the feature can expand or even change shape according to the notification. According to the leak of Smartprix, the new Mini Capsule feature will carry the same goal and have similar attributes.

As seen above in the leak from ONleaks and Smartprix, the Mini Capsule technology looks very similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

RealMe bringing Apple's Dynamic Island is not particularly an "innovative" move, but it aims to bring a new user experience. In an interview with Axis, Apple's Craig Federighi said: "Dynamic Island is the first major operation change in five years since the iPhone X came out." This could also be applied to RealMe's Mini Capsule as it brings a new user experience and a major operational change.

