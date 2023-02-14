Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now

Russell Kidson
Feb 14, 2023
Google, Google Android
|
1

Google's Android Auto is a well-liked mobile application that enhances the functionality of your vehicle, transforming the dashboard into an intelligent driving companion. By mirroring certain smartphone features, Android Auto provides a range of information and entertainment options for users.

Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now

In addition to app mirroring, Android Auto provides support for GPS mapping, music playback, and more. Users can pick up calls hands-free, view and respond to text messages, and conduct web searches without the use of their hands.

Google Assistant plays a crucial role in Android Auto, where drivers prefer to utilize voice commands over touch input, which can be distracting while driving. Android Auto's primary objective is to facilitate communication, connectivity, seamless navigation, and entertainment for drivers and passengers. It's worth noting that Android Auto and Driving Mode are distinct features, with the latter now integrated into the Google Assistant app for phones to minimize driving distractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Android Auto underwent a UI/UX design overhaul, which introduced an app drawer to the platform. In 2021, Google launched another significant UI/UX redesign for the app with Coolwalk, which features new multitasking capabilities and a minimalist UI inspired by Apple's CarPlay. The new design is expected to provide enhanced stability and performance for users.

Android Auto's split-screen multitasking feature allows for the concurrent use of multiple apps. Google Maps now offers a more comprehensive view of information, and Google Assistant has been updated with new features. A recent apps dock is situated at the bottom of the interface for easy access.

The revamped UI of Android Auto with Coolwalk draws inspiration from Android 12 L, and the inclusion of Material You takes the design to a higher level. To fully experience all the app's features, Android 8 or newer is required. Coolwalk's UI is presently in beta, and registration is no longer available. As a pre-release version with incomplete software, optimization may not be as optimal as a stable release.

As is common knowledge, beta versions often come with bugs and issues. However, for those willing to take the risk, APKs can be installed from reliable websites. It is important to note that we do not endorse this practice, and relying on beta software for a drive is not recommended.

Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now

The Android Auto 8.8 beta build is available for testing

Android Auto 8.8 has been released for developers, but no official changelog has been provided. It is expected that the changes will become apparent once the version is publicly available. The only confirmed change is the removal of Android Auto wireless, as the wireless connection toggle is no longer available in the settings, indicating that this change is permanent and not a temporary experiment. Given the lack of new features, Android Auto 8.8 is likely geared toward resolving bugs and enhancing stability.

Little word on the wide release of the Coolwalk UI

The latest version of Android Auto, version 8.8, does not feature the new Coolwalk UI for developers. This is because the server-side control for this feature rests with Google. However, several app developers are already optimizing their apps to be compatible with the Coolwalk design. 

There is no official ETA from Google as to when the Coolwalk update will be released for public use. It is possible that Google is waiting for more bug reports before launching the update to ensure a smoother experience for users. As progress is being made, we can expect the update to be released sometime in 2023.

Advertisement

Related content

Google launches Bard, ChatGPTs competitor – here’s what it looks like

Google employees criticize Bard's botched announcement
Google Meet now features caption support for video recordings

Google Meet now features caption support for video recordings
Google is Working On Making Chrome’s Picture-In-Picture More Useful

Google is Working On Making Chrome’s Picture-In-Picture More Useful
Google AI Open Sources Vizier

Google AI Open Sources Vizier
Should You Use Google Password Manager

Should You Use Google Password Manager?
What is happening in the market after Google chatbot?

What is happening in the market after Google chatbot?

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ilev said on February 14, 2023 at 10:54 am
    Reply

    Android Auto beta is 8.9

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved