Google Photos Is Broken with the Latest iOS Update

Remember your last holiday, when you went to the beach and basked in the Sun with the sole purpose of making your cousin envious of the pictures you took with your iPhone?

Well, if you used Google Photos to treasure those happy memories, I got news for you.

It turns out that Google Photos seems to be broken for many iPhone users right after the latest 16.3.1 update. The problem was reported by many users across the world, with the most common complaint being that the app doesn’t even start. It crashes right after launching it.

Of course, this makes it impossible for you to access your photo library, preventing you from showing off. In turn, this makes you the object of ridicule when it comes to your friends with Android devices. Such a thing cannot be tolerated, and it’s even more infuriating that nobody knows why this happened and whether there’s a possible solution from the user’s side.

The good news is that all other Google apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Maps seem to be working as intended for all users, which makes it a very picky issue.

This is probably a surprise for Apple too since the latest update is, allegedly, pretty minor. According to the release notes, it’s just some bug fixing and security-issues solving. It’s not even clear if the update is the culprit, and why some users are unaffected by it.

Google stepped up and confirmed it’s rolling out a fix for this, in version 6.23.1 of its Google Photos app. So, is it an Apple issue or a Google issue, then? Right now, there’s only speculation as to what happened.

Google is no stranger to controversy when it comes to Google Photos. One such controversy is the fact that your shared Google Photos media become public, meaning anyone that has the URL can check it out, download it, and use it.

There’s also the issue of storage. In 2021, Google decided to charge users for additional storage when the 15 GB quota was surpassed. This quota included all their services, not just Google Photos.

If you’re fuming about this, you may want to reconsider using Google Photos altogether. There are many alternatives, most of them working offline. However, one of the biggest features of Google Photos is its sync functionality.

Of course, it takes two to tango, and Apple has had issues with its iOS 16 updates, too. Many users complain about UI lag, AirPlay issues, Touch and Face ID issues, and much more. For those cases, you can downgrade your iOS, which sometimes improves performance. However, you might be vulnerable to new security threats.

If you’re an Android user, there are no reports that Google Photos is malfunctioning with such devices. You can open Google Photos right in front of your iOS friends and boast about it freely, at least for the time being.

