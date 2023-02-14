Google Divides AR Division into Hardware and Ecosystem Teams, According to Reports

Russell Kidson
Feb 14, 2023
Updated • Feb 14, 2023
Google
|
0

Despite some setbacks in achieving a first-party headset, Google remains committed to exploring this area. However, with competitors like Oculus Quests and Microsoft HoloLenses gaining market share, the company has had to restructure and focus on updated goals. Rumors suggest that Google is pursuing a new two-pronged approach to augmented reality.

Google Divides AR Division into Hardware and Ecosystem Teams, According to Reports

According to a source who provided information to 9to5Google, Google's AR division will be restructured into two teams: Platforms & Ecosystems and Devices & Services. The Devices & Services team, headed by Rick Osterloh, has achieved success with the creation of original consumer hardware under the Pixel and Nest brands. This team is also collaborating with some acquired talents from North on an AR eyewear project, which is expected to draw comparisons to Google Glass, a similar product developed by Google around a decade ago.

The decision to split the AR division into Platforms & Ecosystems is aligned with Google's recent partnership with Samsung to collaborate on extended reality headsets powered by Android. This move is similar to how the company distributes its other operating systems to manufacturers for use in various devices such as TVs, phones, Chromebooks, and smartwatches. The Platforms & Ecosystems team will be led by Hiroshi Lockheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This reported restructuring of the AR division comes after Google VP Clay Bavor's departure announcement. Bavor was responsible for Google Labs and oversaw various projects, including the augmented reality-focused Project Starline videoconferencing solution and the moonshot incubator Area 120. Following his departure, Bavor will collaborate with Bret Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce and former CTO at Meta, on an AI startup. The remaining projects of Area 120 have been repositioned to focus on the applied use of AI.

Related: Google employees criticize Bard’s botched announcement

The restructuring of the AR division suggests that Google is committed to continuing its augmented reality projects, but the split-up also indicates that the company is becoming more focused on monetization. While Google is working on 'ski goggles,' the company is not solely interested in headsets, as it aims to adapt its services for use in extended reality environments. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Google's renewed focus on AR can compete with advanced competition and avoid the negative associations that arose from its past experience with Google Glass.

Google Divides AR Division into Hardware and Ecosystem Teams

Advertisement

Related content

If Google Photos is broken for you on iOS, you’re not alone

If Google Photos is broken for you on iOS, you’re not alone
Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now

Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now
Google launches Bard, ChatGPTs competitor – here’s what it looks like

Google employees criticize Bard's botched announcement
Google Meet now features caption support for video recordings

Google Meet now features caption support for video recordings
Google is Working On Making Chrome’s Picture-In-Picture More Useful

Google is Working On Making Chrome’s Picture-In-Picture More Useful
Google AI Open Sources Vizier

Google AI Open Sources Vizier

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved