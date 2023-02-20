Google Reminders migration to Google Tasks will begin soon

Google has announced that the Reminders migration to Google Tasks will begin next month, and users will be able to transfer their data to the new platform. If you wish not to, Google has set dates to make the transfer automatically.

Google is looking to strengthen Google Tasks and turn it into a hub for users to benefit from its features, including Reminders from the Calendar and Assistant apps. The company offers various features to fulfill its users' needs, and now the goal is to create a hub that will include all the features in one place. This will create a compact area where users can reach different tools in one place.

Google Reminders migration to Google Tasks was announced before, but the latest announcement revealed the exact dates. The company continues to work on updates to increase the user experience, just like the adding note to passwords in Google Chrome feature. This time, the company is looking to gather multiple tools together and help users have easier access to all the necessary tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company announced it in a blog post, and the Reminders migration to Google Tasks will begin on March 6. "If you're a Google Workspace customer with the Tasks service ON in your organization, your end users can voluntarily migrate beginning April 12, 2023." After the migration, users will be able to create tasks from other Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, and Chat or directly from the Tasks app. The migration will create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.

This is not an optional change that the company offers, as after March 22, 2023, Assistant and Calendar Reminders will automatically migrate to tasks for Google Workspace customers. At first, users can migrate their own data, but after the mentioned date, Google will start the automatic transfers. Moreover, the data deletion will be initiated after June 22,2023, as all the data will be deleted after that date. The company is keen on improving the experience by gathering all the tools in one place.

The process will be available for users on the mentioned dates, and a prompt will be seen on the Calendar and Assistant apps when the time comes. Until then, users will continue to use the "old school" methods. Google Tasks will be a hub that includes all the necessary information in one place. You will be able to reach any data or information without changing apps or web pages and have it under your hand 24/7.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement