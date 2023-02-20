You may soon add notes to passwords in Google Chrome

Google is working on a new feature for its Chrome web browser that is expanding the browser's password management capabilities. Soon, Chrome users may add notes to their passwords in the browser.

Google Chrome's built-in password manager is barebones, especially when it is compared to dedicated password managers such as Bitwarden or KeePass. Currently, Chrome supports just a few features, including the saving of the username and password, an auto-sign in option, and an option to check passwords for data breaches.

It needs to be noted that most built-in password managers are as barebones as the Chrome one. It is a convenience feature that supports the basics for the most part.

Soon, Chrome users may add notes to saved passwords. The feature adds a useful option to the password manager. Notes may add valuable information to saved passwords, for example, a recovery code or a security question answer, the email address the account was created with, the date of password changes, and more.

Adding notes to Chrome passwords

The note addition to Chrome's password manager is a work in progress at this stage. Most options are hidden behind flags at this point and some may not be available or implemented in Chrome Stable either.

However, Chrome Stable supports the basic notes feature already, albeit only in the password manager directly; this makes it a tad uncomfortable to use, as it requires opening the password in the password manager to add or edit a note.

To enable the feature, Chrome users need to load chrome://flags/#password-notes in the browser's address bar and set the feature to Enabled. Notes is integrated into the password manager after the restart.

To add or edit notes, Chrome users may then open the password manager settings by loading chrome://settings/passwords in the address bar, or by going there manually via Menu > Settings > Autofill > Password Manager.

Once a stored password has been selected and the user has authenticated using the device's password, notes are listed on the page next to the username and password. A click on edit enables the editing of all fields, including the notes field.

New passwords may also be added manually to the password manager. These include a notes field as well, which may be filled out optionally.

Further improvements underway

Google is working on improving the visibility of password notes. Users of the browser may use the "manage password" icon in the address bar to see and edit notes directly.

Improving the visibility of notes and adding edit capabilities to the frontend off the browser improve the feature significantly. It is easier to edit a note quickly while on the site in many cases, and since notes may be displayed there as well, it may also prove useful for certain tasks, including account recovery tasks that require answers to security questions.

Now You: do you store passwords in browsers?

