Tecno's Phantom V Fold: First Horizontally-Folding Phone Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ Processor

Russell Kidson
Mar 2, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

During the MWC event, Tecno, a mobile brand that is relatively unknown in some parts of the world, unveiled the Phantom V Fold, which is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ processor, marking it as the first horizontally-folding phone to utilize this technology (joining the likes of the Oppo Find N2 Flip). Tecno previously caught media attention in December with the Phantom X2 Pro flagship phone, which featured a pop-out portrait lens. The use of MediaTek's technology typically results in a lower cost of entry, a favorable prospect for consumers.

Similar to Honor's Magic VS and Xiaomi's Mix Fold 2, Tecno's Phantom V Fold boasts a wider body compared to Samsung's folding phones, albeit not as wide as Oppo's. The foldable screen, which is nearly crease-free, measures 7.85 inches with a resolution of 2,296 x 2,000. On the opposite side, there is a 6.42-inch sub-screen with a resolution of 2,550 x 1,080, both of which use AMOLED panels with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In terms of durability, the device is advertised to withstand 200,000 folds, which matches the durability of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 but is still half of what some of Tecno's Chinese competitors have achieved in recent times.

The Phantom V Fold boasts a comprehensive range of cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear side. The back cover is eco-friendly, available in black or white, and made from recycled plastics. Additionally, the phone features two punch-hole selfie cameras: a 16-megapixel camera on the foldable screen and a 32-megapixel version on the outer screen. While the latter is suitable for video calls on the smaller external screen, users may prefer to unfold the phone and utilize the primary camera for superior selfie photos.

Tecno has also invested in the battery of the Phantom V Fold, with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The device can reach a 40% charge in 15 minutes, and a 100% charge in 55 minutes. Although the charging speed may be slightly slower than some of its Chinese competitors, it still surpasses that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, provided that users are comfortable with the lack of wireless charging.

Regarding software, the Phantom V Fold utilizes Tecno's HiOS 13 Fold, which is based on Android 13. According to the company, it has customized the folding experience for the top 1,000 most downloaded applications globally, with 90% of these applications also optimized for split-screen and multi-window modes.

The price point of the Phantom V Fold is relatively reasonable. The base model, featuring 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, is available for $1,099, while the 512GB version is priced at $1,222. These prices are quite competitive when compared to Samsung and even Honor outside of China, although costs may vary depending on the country, particularly India, followed by various African and Latin American countries where Tecno typically operates.

