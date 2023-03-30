Get ready for the new sports viewing experience on Apple TV

A developer has discovered new codes in the iOS beta points that indicate the upcoming "highly-awaited" feature of Apple TV.
Mar 30, 2023
A new code discovered in the iOS beta points shows that Apple might release a multiview option for Apple TV, simultaneously showing up to four sports content streams.

Developer Steve Moser discovered a new code in the iOS 16.5 beta 1 build that looks like an insight into Apple's upcoming plans to bring a new multiview option. Apple TV currently offers MLS Season Pass and MLB Friday Night Baseball, and rumors show that the company is looking to expand the lineup with more sports in the future.

"Sports "multi view" grid in Apple TV app supports up to 4 streams. "Remove a game first to add a new one," says Moser. 9to5Mac added that "references to a TV app multiview feature have existed in the iOS codebase for a while, but the latest beta includes a lot more references, which is an indication that work on the feature is ramping up."

Apple

Apple TV Multiview to have a grid layout

It appears to have a grid layout and the code "TV.Multiview.FirthPlayerErrorMessage "=> "Remove a game first to ad aa new one" indicates that the feature will allow up to four streams simultaneously.

Apple currently has a picture-in-picture mode that allows users to browse the rest of the OS while keeping a single video as a pop-out external video. The company wants to improve this feature and offer a better experience to its users. For now, it is expected to launch for sports, but the company might expand the feature according to user feedback.

YouTube TV recently launched a similar feature that allows up to four sports streams at once, made exclusively for real sports enthusiasts. Sometimes different sports matches occur simultaneously, and it might be hard to track both. People used different devices to watch them all, and YouTube eliminated the hassle. Apple TV is also expected to launch a similar feature in the upcoming weeks or months.

Besides Youtube TV, third-party apps like ESPN also offer a similar experience. Apple wants to have this feature as default. The company hasn't made any official announcements yet. It is expected to be announced soon.

