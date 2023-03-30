It’s Time to Join the Beta for Popular Petey GPT Apple Watch app for iOS

Mar 30, 2023
Petey GPT will be tested in Beta phase for those who have an iOS phone. Here’s how you can join the AI fun.

 

If you carefully paid attention to new iOS apps appearing on the App store last month, you would have seen one called watchGPT. Did you see it? It’s gone now, so count yourself lucky if you did. The team behind it had to rename it Petey for Apple Watch, as Apple was dropping the hammer on any applications with the term “GTP” in it.

When it launched, it was designed to work with your Apple watch. Now, there’s a version called Petey AI Assistant for your iOS smartphone or tablet. It basically works the same, but it integrates with Siri to answer any questions you have on your device. All you have to do is type in our question, and you’ll get a response.

Hidde van der Ploeg is the developer behind it, sharing some news on Twitter before the official release:

While we don’t know when it will release, there’s an official Peter website that’s offering a download of it for beta testing. You’ll need to scroll to the end of the page, where you will see a field asking for an email address. From there, the developer will contact you with details.

The Apple Watch version is for sale on the Apple store for $3.99, which is the basic app. You’ll need to pay $2.99 more for the GPT update, so I’m guessing the same will apply to the iOS version when it launches.

Are you ready to access knowledge on your phone by asking a few words via Siri? 

Source: 9to5Mac

