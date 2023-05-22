Is AppleGPT preparing to enter the generative AI sector?

It appears that Apple may be gearing up to enter the conversation with its own rendition of ChatGPT. The signs are certainly pointing in that direction, indicating that Apple is taking AI seriously and looking to make its mark in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

TechCrunch has highlighted a significant increase in AI-related job postings by Apple in May alone, totaling 28 positions, demonstrating the company's commitment to embracing artificial intelligence. This heightened recruitment effort is particularly notable given the earlier hiring freeze imposed by Apple this year. The surge in AI-related positions indicates Apple's serious intent to delve into the realm of generative AI and potentially develop its own alternative to ChatGPT.

Tim Cook's fascination with AI is no secret

During Apple's second-quarter 2023 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised generative AI, further substantiating the notion that the company is deeply interested in the advancements made by industry leaders such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. While Cook's positive remarks do not explicitly confirm Apple's plans for a ChatGPT alternative, they provide strong evidence of Apple's investment in the technology and its desire to stay on par with competitors.

This revelation aligns with the internal ban on ChatGPT and strengthens the belief that Apple is determined to create its own version of this technology. Given Apple's wide range of products, integrating generative AI could significantly enhance user experiences across various applications. Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, stands out as a prime candidate for such advancements. The recent iOS update already showcases Apple's progress in this regard, but the company's potential ChatGPT alternative could revolutionize Siri's capabilities and bolster its competitiveness against rivals like Google Assistant.

Apple is more than capable of developing an AI

Apple has a history of not being the first to adopt new technologies or blindly emulate competitors. This, combined with its penchant for empowering users in creative applications, raises curiosity about Apple's unique approach to a ChatGPT alternative. While details remain uncertain, the upcoming WWDC 2023 event might provide insights into Apple's AI endeavors.

However, it is worth noting that Apple's attention is likely divided, with the imminent launch of its Reality Pro mixed-reality headset capturing much of the spotlight. Nonetheless, Apple's foray into generative AI holds great potential, and the tech world eagerly anticipates the company's next moves in this exciting field.

Advertisement