Apple iPhone 16 camera might go four years back

iPhone 16 camera
Onur Demirkol
May 23, 2023
Updated • May 23, 2023
Apple
iPhone 16 started hitting the surface even before the release of the iPhone 15. Rumors say that iPhone 16's camera setup will be similar to iPhone 12, which was the last model to have a vertical camera layout.

With the release of the iPhone 13, Apple changed its camera layout and started manufacturing its new phones' cameras diagonally. It was the same for iPhone 14, too, and this year's iPhone 15 is also expected to have a diagonal setup. According to a leaker on Twitter, Apple will go back to a vertical camera layout for the standard model of iPhone 16, which will be released in 2024.

The user claims that with Apple's standard iPhone 16 models, the "vertical camera layout" will return. The back cameras have been placed diagonally since the iPhone 13 release. Even though Apple had the iPhone 13 mini, it's likely that the internal component arrangement had something to do with the reason why the cameras' configuration changed. 

This doesn't apply to Pro and Pro Max models as they already have a triangular shape with three cameras for better photography.

Besides, @URedditor doesn't have a long record of leaking Apple information. However, the user leaked a couple of accurate information back in 2020 regarding App clips, and they also have leaked a couple of iPhone 15 information. We will need to wait a couple months more to see if they turn out to be true.

iPhone 16 leaks have already surfaced

Even though we are still waiting for the launch of iPhone 15, we have a couple of leaks and predictions for the next iPhone family, which will go out in 2024.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max variants, which are expected to debut in 2024, will have displays that are approximately 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in size, according to display industry expert Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Apple is reportedly adding a periscope lens to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera system but not to the standard Pro model. This will change in the next year, though. The periscope lens will be integrated into the iPhone 16 Pro cellphones' camera setups for improved optical zooming capabilities, claims renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

