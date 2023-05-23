Here are the first-ever iPhone 16 Pro Max CADs

Even though we have over a year until its official release date, Apple has already started working on iPhone 16, and we have the first-ever visuals of iPhone 16 Pro Max standing next to the 15 Pro Max, thanks to CADs.

ADVERTISEMENT

iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display, and it will be introduced in a couple of months. Before seeing the 15 family, we now have a clue of what will iPhone 16 Pro Max look like. 9to5Mac has shared the first-ever iPhone 16 Pro Max CADs.

The website also mentioned that it might be called "iPhone 16 Ultra," but it is not clear yet. Apple has applied a similar method with Apple Watch, and more leaks will come in the upcoming months, as it is very early to tell.

The 6.9-inch display will be significantly larger compared to the upcoming 6.7-inch model. Even though it seems like a small difference on paper, you can see the difference in the CAD images below. Pro Max is already the biggest phone Apple has in stock right now and it is not easy to fit into a normal human being's hands. It will surely be more fun to watch videos, play games, or do work on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it will surely be pretty hard to hold it with one hand.

iPhone 16 leaks

As mentioned, we still haven't seen actual footage of iPhone 15, but Apple has already started working on the basics of iPhone 16. For now, we don't have much information but a couple of leaks and predictions.

The iPhone 16 is rumored to have a periscope lens too, just like the Pro Max models. Currently, Apple only uses these special lenses for its Pro Max models, but it will be more regular with its implantation to iPhone 16 Pro.

Besides, the standard iPhone 16's camera is also expected to be vertical again, just like iPhone 12. The iPhone 15 from this year is anticipated to have a diagonal design. For the regular variant of the iPhone 16, which will be introduced in 2024, Apple will reportedly return to a vertical camera direction, according to a leaker on Twitter.

Advertisement