Samsung is about to turn the entire mobile device community on its head with its new secret weapon. It has yet to be confirmed through official channels, but we expect that within the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rests a beast of epic proportions. The phone is expected to ship with a new chipset and a 200 megapixel Isocell HP2 image sensor.

This shows how dedicated Samsung is to furnishing its consumers with the absolute best of both worlds; sharper image quality in arduous conditions for smartphone photographers, without sacrificing performance. While the Isocell HP2 is already in mass production, Samsung has not confirmed which devices will take advantage of its superior image capturing capabilities.

However, we expect the sensor to come with the S23 Ultra, which we expect will have its global launch on February the 1st, 2023.

The issue with image sensors is that there’s usually a compromise that has to occur. In order to increase the resolution of the resultant image, every pixel contained within the sensor needs to be as small as possible. However, if the pixels decrease too much in size, they’re unable to harness as much light as they need, and the resultant image, if taken when the light is low, is distorted by what we call noise speckles.

This means that the shadowy portions of the image will lose detail. Inversely, should the light level be too high, the image will suffer blown-out highlights. This will render areas like bright skies almost blinding, in a visual aesthetic sense.

According to Samsung, its sensor has the ability to collect light more efficiently and enhance high dynamic range photos to handle a broader range of lighting conditions. When operating at its full 200-megapixel resolution, the company utilizes AI to produce the most detailed images possible. Samsung’s Executive VP of the company’s sensor division, JoonSeo Yim, says that this sensor was built for detail. ‘The full 200MP resolution especially shines when shooting at concerts or outdoors where there's lots of detail to be captured. It may not be the predominant setting for most consumers, but we definitely see the need for highly detailed images.’

Samsung's top competitor in the smartphone market, Apple, is also placing a significant focus on improving its cameras. The lens elements on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro models are notably larger, highlighting the camera performance, and the sensors have been upgraded for improved high-resolution and low-light photography.

Make no mistake, even though Samsung is in an ‘off year’ where they’re more likely to make less substantial improvements to their new phones, Samsung seems dedicated to making the S23 range one of the most compelling smartphone collections the company has ever released. Don’t expect massive visual changes, but it certainly looks like Samsung has engineered its class of 2023 from the inside out.

