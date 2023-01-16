Back to Vintage: Sony’s New Walkman, Price, Availability and Key Specs

Shaun
Jan 16, 2023
Hardware
|
0

Sony has released several new models of Walkman over the years, including digital audio players with features such as high-resolution, audio playback, wireless connectivity, and touchscreens. Sony has updated features and technology to compete with other portable music players on the market. 

Out with the old, in with the new. The fresh addition to Sony’s Walkman family is known as the NW-A306. This is a model that comes 44 years after Sony released its original walkman which was a cassette player. If you’re a millennium baby you probably don’t know what I am talking about. Sony has put an end to carrying a bunch of cassettes by digitizing their new products.

With over 400 million Walkmans sold by Sony, you probably want to stay with us as we unravel this new creation that Sony has unleashed. We will take a look at the full specifications of the new Walkman and give you an idea of how much you have to pay to get one. 

Vintage is back with Sony’s New Walkman

ADVERTISEMENT

https://routenote.com/blog/sony-walkman-nw-a306/ 

I can safely say the NW-A306 is quite the looker with an aluminium shell, clickable playback controls and a 3.6-inch touchscreen. The screen is a TFT color display with a white LED back-light. 

It also comes with amazing audibility with wired headphones, giving you the ultimate listening experience. Just like its older players, the Sony player doesn’t have the DAC chip that their rivals have. It generates the signal for its source file/stream directly. It has a longer battery life as well. Sony rated it at 36 hours of playtime. 

The new Walkman comes with AI assist and DSEE software with a Bluetooth playback engine that restores compressed audio files to their former excellent format. 

The battery can be recharged with a USB-C socket, found at the bottom of the player. You can also find a micro SD card slot. Onboard the NW-A306 is 32GB although almost half of it is dedicated to apps and the operating system meaning you can only load about 18 GB of music on it without an SD card.

The Sony NW-A306 also comes with wireless connectivity to stream from your favorite sites such as Spotify. This opens up the world of music to you as a listener and takes your listening experience to greater heights with unlimited access to all genres of music. 

Here is a recap of the features of the Sony NW-A306: 

  • 3.6-inch touchscreen TFT color display with white LED
  • Aluminium cover 
  • 36 hours playtime
  • Bluetooth playback
  • AI Assist
  • C-type charger 
  • Internal Memory- 32GB (18GB)
  • Micro SD card Slot 
  • Android OS
  • Wireless Wi-Fi connectivity

The next question is: How much does it cost? The Sony NW-A360 comes reasonably priced at around $350. It is available in all online and physical Sony stores worldwide. If you don’t have a Sony store near you you could always order online and have it shipped to you.

Advertisement

Related content

Will there be a touchscreen Mac

Will there be a touchscreen Mac? Here's what you need to know
The OG Oculus Quest just got canned

The OG Oculus Quest just got canned - Thanks Meta
epson drops laser printers

Epson announces end of laser printer production
intel inside

Intel is dropping Pentium and Celeron brandings
brother ecoprint

Brother EcoPro: ink and toner subscriptions launches in Europe
usb 4.0

USB 4 Version 2.0: same connector, twice the performance

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved