Vintage is back with Sony’s New Walkman

Sony has released several new models of Walkman over the years, including digital audio players with features such as high-resolution, audio playback, wireless connectivity, and touchscreens. Sony has updated features and technology to compete with other portable music players on the market.

Out with the old, in with the new. The fresh addition to Sony’s Walkman family is known as the NW-A306. This is a model that comes 44 years after Sony released its original walkman which was a cassette player. If you’re a millennium baby you probably don’t know what I am talking about. Sony has put an end to carrying a bunch of cassettes by digitizing their new products.

With over 400 million Walkmans sold by Sony, you probably want to stay with us as we unravel this new creation that Sony has unleashed. We will take a look at the full specifications of the new Walkman and give you an idea of how much you have to pay to get one.

I can safely say the NW-A306 is quite the looker with an aluminium shell, clickable playback controls and a 3.6-inch touchscreen. The screen is a TFT color display with a white LED back-light.

It also comes with amazing audibility with wired headphones, giving you the ultimate listening experience. Just like its older players, the Sony player doesn’t have the DAC chip that their rivals have. It generates the signal for its source file/stream directly. It has a longer battery life as well. Sony rated it at 36 hours of playtime.

The new Walkman comes with AI assist and DSEE software with a Bluetooth playback engine that restores compressed audio files to their former excellent format.

The battery can be recharged with a USB-C socket, found at the bottom of the player. You can also find a micro SD card slot. Onboard the NW-A306 is 32GB although almost half of it is dedicated to apps and the operating system meaning you can only load about 18 GB of music on it without an SD card.

The Sony NW-A306 also comes with wireless connectivity to stream from your favorite sites such as Spotify. This opens up the world of music to you as a listener and takes your listening experience to greater heights with unlimited access to all genres of music.

Here is a recap of the features of the Sony NW-A306:

3.6-inch touchscreen TFT color display with white LED

Aluminium cover

36 hours playtime

Bluetooth playback

AI Assist

C-type charger

Internal Memory- 32GB (18GB)

Micro SD card Slot

Android OS

Wireless Wi-Fi connectivity

The next question is: How much does it cost? The Sony NW-A360 comes reasonably priced at around $350. It is available in all online and physical Sony stores worldwide. If you don’t have a Sony store near you you could always order online and have it shipped to you.

