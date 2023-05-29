Nvidia blows the roof off Computex

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, took center stage at Computex in Taipei, delivering a highly anticipated keynote speech that marked his first public appearance in nearly four years.

During this momentous event, Huang captivated the audience with a plethora of exciting announcements, ranging from the release dates of upcoming chips to groundbreaking partnerships with industry leaders.

Watch NVidia's part of the Computex show below.

GeForce RTX 4080 Ti GPU will power the next-generation gaming

In response to the fervent anticipation of gaming enthusiasts worldwide, Nvidia has announced that the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti GPU is now in full production. Collaborating with partners in Taiwan, the company is producing these high-performance graphics cards in significant quantities, catering to the demands of avid gamers.

With the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, Nvidia aims to revolutionize the gaming experience, delivering unprecedented levels of realism, immersion, and performance.

Nvidia avatar cloud engine (ACE) for games

Continuing its pursuit of innovation in the gaming industry, Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for Games. This groundbreaking AI model foundry service provides game developers with customizable and pre-trained models, allowing them to infuse non-playable characters (NPCs) with enhanced character traits through AI-powered language interactions.

With ACE, developers can create more dynamic and lifelike in-game experiences, enabling NPCs to engage in more nuanced and captivating conversations with players.

Nvidia Computex
ACE was Nvidia's most buzzed-about announcement at Computex - Image courtesy of Nvidia

Nvidia CUDA computing model

Nvidia's CUDA computing model has become a powerhouse in the developer community, serving as a go-to solution for high-performance computing. With over four million developers and more than 3,000 applications leveraging the CUDA framework, it has become an integral part of the tech ecosystem.

Remarkably, the CUDA framework has been downloaded an astounding 40 million times, with 25 million downloads recorded in the past year alone. This widespread adoption speaks volumes about its effectiveness in enabling developers to unlock the full potential of Nvidia GPUs.

HGX H100 GPU server enters full-volume production

Nvidia has commenced full-volume production of the GPU server HGX H100, marking a significant milestone in the data center landscape. Manufactured by companies across Taiwan, this server incorporates a transformative feature: a transformer engine, making it the world's first of its kind.

The HGX H100 is poised to revolutionize data center applications, delivering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and resilience.

Mellanox's acquisition

In 2019, Nvidia made a strategic decision that has proven to be a game-changer for the company's supercomputing endeavors. The acquisition of Mellanox, a prominent supercomputer chipmaker, for $6.9 billion has positioned Nvidia as a leading force in high-performance computing and data center solutions.

This acquisition has empowered Nvidia to drive innovation further, harnessing Mellanox's expertise to deliver groundbreaking technologies that redefine the boundaries of computational capabilities.

Nvidia Computex
Nvidia acquired Mallanox for $6.9 billion - Image courtesy of Nvidia

A step towards supercomputers from a super company

Looking toward the future, Nvidia is gearing up for the production of the next generation of Hopper GPUs. Set to commence in August 2024, precisely two years after the initial generation started manufacturing, these GPUs are expected to push the boundaries of computational power even further.

Nvidia's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies remains unwavering, and the Hopper GPUs stand as a testament to the company's dedication to innovation.

The era of Nvidia

Due to its pivotal role in AI computing, Nvidia has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, leading to a substantial increase in its stock value. Currently boasting a market valuation of approximately $960 billion, Nvidia has firmly established itself as one of the most valuable companies globally, outshining numerous industry giants.

The company's impressive standing places it among the elite, with only Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, and Amazon surpassing Nvidia's market value.

  1. darkjeric said on May 29, 2023 at 9:26 am
    Djeez, I’m an nVidia-hardware-fan myself, although I’m also critical of their walled-garden mentality and money-grabbing politics in the last couple of years. But reading this article made me cringe at almost every sentence.

    Whatever happened to neutral journalism? This is basically pure marketing-speech…

