Asus might have leaked Zenfone 10's price

Onur Demirkol
May 27, 2023
Updated • May 26, 2023
Asus is getting ready to launch its new phone, Zenfone 10, and the company might have leaked its price.

The Taiwanese company is expected to announce Zenfone 10 in the upcoming months. Asus is also running a contest to determine the smartphone's camera. It is blind-testing a couple of options and wants people's feedback, with a prize of winning the phone. However, Asus might have leaked the phone price in the contest's terms and conditions. According to the terms, the Zenfone 10 has an "approximate retail value of USD 749."

We still don't know the official release date of Asus Zenfone 10, but last year, its predecessor launched in June. If the company doesn't face any major issues or something unexpected comes up, Zenfone 10 will also launch during summer, around June.

Noticed by GSM Arena, this "mistake" has revealed the expected price of the phone. As seen in the image below, the retail price is listed as $749 in the terms and conditions of the smartphone. After the launch, participants in the campaign will have the opportunity to win a free Zenfone 10.

Asus Zenfone 10 specs

Zenfone 10 was discovered on Geekbench last month and was running Android 13 and had a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is said to have a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 6.3" 120Hz AMOLED screen, and up to 256GB of storage. It will also come in three different colors, have a 5,000 mAh battery, and be IP68 rated.

More leaks are expected to hit the surface in the upcoming months, but it looks like we still have more time until Asus reveals the official specs of Asus Zenfone 10. However, the specs mentioned above are enough to understand the outline of the upcoming smartphone.

  1. ilev said on May 27, 2023 at 10:41 am
    Asus is getting ready to launch its new phone, Zenfone 10.

    Why ?

    Zenfone is not even in the list of 100 most sold smartphones.
    Who buys them ?

