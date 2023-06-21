Snapchat dark mode on Android is a symbol of injustice

Snapchat has finally answered the prayers of millions of users by introducing the highly sought-after dark mode feature for both iOS and Android.

This feature, which has gained immense popularity in recent years for its visually appealing and comfortable viewing experience, especially in low-light conditions, was met with excitement and anticipation across both platforms but users are not so pleased with the release of it.

Snapchat dark mode on Android hits the paywall

However, the way this feature is being made available to users has caused quite a stir within the Android Snapchat community. While iOS users can enjoy Dark Mode for free, Android users have been disappointed to discover that they are being asked to pay a monthly fee of $4 for access to the feature through Snapchat+.

Company charging for Snapchat dark mode on Android decision dampened the initial excitement and led to an outpouring of disappointment and anger among Android users.

Is another revolt on the way?

Snapchat's decision to put Dark Mode behind a paywall has not been well-received. Users took to social media to express their frustration and discontentment. Some even went as far as calling Snapchat "evil" for this move, pointing out that Dark Mode is a system setting available for free on many other apps.

The discrepancy between iOS and Android users' access to Dark Mode has left many Android Snapchat users feeling neglected and disregarded. All of this raises the question of whether we will face a reaction similar to Reddit's API changes.

Snapchat's response

In response to the backlash, Snapchat has remained relatively quiet, which has further fueled the frustration among Android users. The lack of communication from the company has intensified the perception that Android users' concerns are not being taken seriously.

As the discontentment persists, users hope that Snapchat will address their decisions and work towards finding a solution that satisfies both iOS and Android users.

How to enable Snapchat dark mode on Android

Despite the paywall controversy, Android users still have official methods to enable Dark Mode. By following specific steps, users can access the feature within the Snapchat app.

Open Snapchat, if you don't have the app get Snapchat for Android via the link here Head over to the ''Settings'' menu Select ''App Appearance'' Find ''Dark Mode'' and select it

Oops, sorry. This one is for Apple users. You need to subscribe to Snapchat+ if you are using an Android phone and find Dark Mode from that section of settings. Here is how to subscribe to Snapchat Plus:

Go to your Profile Tap on the topmost Snapchat+ banner Start your 7-day free trial by selecting a subscription

After successfully subscribing, you may need to restart the Snapchat app for the Snapchat+ feature options to appear, and you may find the option of a Snapchat dark mode on Android. Snapchat, which messed things up with My AI, found itself in the middle of a controversy again.

Additionally, there are third-party apps available that offer alternative solutions for enabling Dark Mode on Android devices.

However, Android Snapchat users still find it unfair that iOS users can enjoy Dark Mode for free while they are required to pay a monthly fee for the same feature.

