Snapchat My AI takes a step further: Sponsored Links now in testing

Snapchat My AI
Onur Demirkol
May 3, 2023
Apps
|
0

Snapchat is implementing more features within the app. Recently, the company announced that its GPT-powered chatbot will start showing sponsored links that are linked to the conversation topic.

Snap recently rolled out its new chatbot, My AI, and the company continuously adds more features to it. During the NewFronts presentation, the company revealed its latest feature, displaying sponsored content during the conversation. These sponsored links won't be random but related to the conversation between the user and the AI chatbot.

"We’re also experimenting with new ways that My AI can surface useful information at the right moment during conversations. This includes early testing of sponsored links to connect our community with partners relevant to the conversation in the moment, while helping partners reach Snapchatters who have indicated potential interest in their offerings. We’re in an early, experimental phase to ensure we design thoughtful, useful experiences for our community," said the company.

For example, if you ask the chatbot what car to buy, it might give you the local car dealerships' addresses, phone numbers, and other information. The same thing goes for restaurants, too.

Snapchat My AI
Snapchat My AI

Snapchat My AI to get more features in the near future

The My AI feature was launched in February, and the company continues to bring more and more features. However, these can also bring security issues too. That is why, Snap recently rolled out new security measures for its chatbot.

Snapchat is one of the applications that received the GPT-4 buff upon its release. OpenAI and Snap came together to announce Snapchat AI, which is a GPT-powered artificial intelligence tool that has many distinct features. On a side note, it is much more limited compared to ChatGPT itself.

At first, the company asked for $3.99 monthly for a Snapchat+ membership. If you paid the price, then you had the opportunity to test its features and capabilities. However, Snap changes its mind and made it available for every user in April.

In its initial blog post, “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal,” said the company.

Advertisement

Related content

It's time for your WhatsApp chat history to come down from the clouds

Instagram carousel posts get a musical boost
chegg stock chatgpt

Chegg's stock takes a hit: Is ChatGPT a threat for the education industry?

This new WhatsApp feature will only be available to Apple users

How to connect Spotify To BeReal app?
Instagram AI Reels

Instagram's Reels AI technology increases usage

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved