Snapchat My AI takes a step further: Sponsored Links now in testing

Snapchat is implementing more features within the app. Recently, the company announced that its GPT-powered chatbot will start showing sponsored links that are linked to the conversation topic.

Snap recently rolled out its new chatbot, My AI, and the company continuously adds more features to it. During the NewFronts presentation, the company revealed its latest feature, displaying sponsored content during the conversation. These sponsored links won't be random but related to the conversation between the user and the AI chatbot.

"We’re also experimenting with new ways that My AI can surface useful information at the right moment during conversations. This includes early testing of sponsored links to connect our community with partners relevant to the conversation in the moment, while helping partners reach Snapchatters who have indicated potential interest in their offerings. We’re in an early, experimental phase to ensure we design thoughtful, useful experiences for our community," said the company.

For example, if you ask the chatbot what car to buy, it might give you the local car dealerships' addresses, phone numbers, and other information. The same thing goes for restaurants, too.

Snapchat My AI to get more features in the near future

The My AI feature was launched in February, and the company continues to bring more and more features. However, these can also bring security issues too. That is why, Snap recently rolled out new security measures for its chatbot.

Snapchat is one of the applications that received the GPT-4 buff upon its release. OpenAI and Snap came together to announce Snapchat AI, which is a GPT-powered artificial intelligence tool that has many distinct features. On a side note, it is much more limited compared to ChatGPT itself.

At first, the company asked for $3.99 monthly for a Snapchat+ membership. If you paid the price, then you had the opportunity to test its features and capabilities. However, Snap changes its mind and made it available for every user in April.

In its initial blog post, “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal,” said the company.

