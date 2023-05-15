Oppo wipes Germany website: EU exit on the horizon

Oppo Germany
Onur Demirkol
May 15, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

Oppo has wiped its German website, deleting every product one by one. Last year, the company was compelled to exit Germany after a patent dispute with Nokia.

Oppo has deleted every product on its German website and only left an ad showing its partnership with UEFA. The company was banned in Germany a year ago, and it was banned from selling its smartphones in the nation.

On the website, there is a banner in German, machine-translated to: "No product information is currently available on our website. Some of the products are also not available in Germany, including Reno 8 Series, Find N2 Flip." The company also said that you can "continue to use your OPPO products without restrictions, access support and of course you will also receive all future updates."

Currently, the only thing visible on the Oppo Germany website is the company's ongoing partnership with UEFA. You see the ad in which Oppo is seen as the UEFA Champions League sponsor, seen below. The parties had signed a two-year partnership in 2022.

Oppo Germany
Oppo's Germany website.

Will Oppo exit Europe?

According to a recent online allegation by the French magazine Frandroid, Oppo has laid off all of their commercial animators in the nation. According to the research, these staff members are critical to the sales operation since they are in charge of in-store product marketing and sales team training. Oppo responded that it will continue its operations in France, but considering the current situation and its partnership with Atmosphere coming to an end soon, nothing seems certain.

We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward," said the Oppo spokesperson.

Germany is one of the biggest technology markets in Europe, and most likely, the pause has axed Oppo's sales significantly. It is still unclear whether the company will exit more European countries in the near future.

Advertisement

Related content

Insider claims China accessed TikTok data

Your Android phones may contain malware out of the box

Gboard's split keyboard is now on Android tablets

The best mobile games of 2023 you must play

TikTok's NewMusic feature strikes a chord

character.ai Plus (c.ai+) explained: Is it worth it?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved