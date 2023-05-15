Oppo wipes Germany website: EU exit on the horizon

Oppo has wiped its German website, deleting every product one by one. Last year, the company was compelled to exit Germany after a patent dispute with Nokia.

Oppo has deleted every product on its German website and only left an ad showing its partnership with UEFA. The company was banned in Germany a year ago, and it was banned from selling its smartphones in the nation.

On the website, there is a banner in German, machine-translated to: "No product information is currently available on our website. Some of the products are also not available in Germany, including Reno 8 Series, Find N2 Flip." The company also said that you can "continue to use your OPPO products without restrictions, access support and of course you will also receive all future updates."

Currently, the only thing visible on the Oppo Germany website is the company's ongoing partnership with UEFA. You see the ad in which Oppo is seen as the UEFA Champions League sponsor, seen below. The parties had signed a two-year partnership in 2022.

Will Oppo exit Europe?

According to a recent online allegation by the French magazine Frandroid, Oppo has laid off all of their commercial animators in the nation. According to the research, these staff members are critical to the sales operation since they are in charge of in-store product marketing and sales team training. Oppo responded that it will continue its operations in France, but considering the current situation and its partnership with Atmosphere coming to an end soon, nothing seems certain.

We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward," said the Oppo spokesperson.

Germany is one of the biggest technology markets in Europe, and most likely, the pause has axed Oppo's sales significantly. It is still unclear whether the company will exit more European countries in the near future.

