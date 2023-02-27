Is this OnePlus concept too cool to be true?

OnePlus, the mobile brand owned by Oppo, has recently been causing a stir in the tech sphere due to its plethora of new product offerings. In addition to the highly anticipated flagship device, the OnePlus 11, the company has also introduced several budget-friendly Nord devices. However, their endeavors in the smartphone market do not end there - OnePlus has extended its product range to include earbuds, a tablet, and a mechanical keyboard.

During MWC, OnePlus took an innovative approach and introduced a product that is not likely to hit the market in its current form. Dubbed the OnePlus 11 Concept, the device is essentially a modified version of the brand's flagship smartphone.

However, what sets this concept device apart are several notable features that indicate OnePlus is looking to make a splash in the mobile gaming arena. While the gaming phone market has had mixed outcomes in the past, it remains to be seen whether OnePlus will move forward with this concept and bring it to market.

In a statement given to TechCrunch, the President and COO of OnePlus, Kinder Liu told that:

“We will make a lot of efforts in research and design of the technology. But as for the commercial availability of these technologies, we will further analyze the market and the technology’s maturity.”

According to Liu, one of the reasons why OnePlus decided to unveil a liquid cooled handset in a manner similar to that of an automaker is to gauge consumer interest, among other factors.

“Also, we want to encourage continuous innovation inside our company,” Liu said.

The reminiscent of Phone (1)

The standout feature of the OnePlus 11 Concept is the implementation of "Active CryoFlux," which utilizes a 0.2 square centimeter piezoelectric ceramic micropump to circulate coolant through a pipeline situated near the rear of the device and around the camera array, effectively cooling the device.

The rear of the device is coated with a transparent material, which creates an effect that has been compared to Phone (1), a product launched by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new venture, Nothing, the previous year.

As the world of smartphones continues to mature, the pace of innovation in the industry has slowed down. It's no wonder that manufacturers are now exploring new ways to enhance their product design. In recent years, sales of smartphones across various brands have plateaued, which has prompted manufacturers to look for fresh ways to stimulate sales and increase market share.

“A lot of young people like playing games. Gaming plays an important role in their digital life, and in the future, we will continuously improve their gaming experience. Currently, we definitely engage with our users about gaming development. We are talking about how to improve the gaming experience, and in the future, we believe we will have more time to talk to them,” stated Liu.

As discussions continue around OnePlus' recent moves in the mobile market, some are taking a closer look at the company's history of engaging with its user base. From the very beginning, OnePlus' community has been an integral part of the company's growth and success.

However, some customers have expressed concerns that the company's acquisition by Chinese mobile behemoth Oppo has led to a shift in focus away from this community-centric approach.

The question remains: Will OnePlus be able to maintain its connection to its core audience in the face of this new ownership structure?

