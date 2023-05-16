Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 release date revealed

Samsung will hold its second Unpacked event on July 26, and the company will introduce some of its most awaited products and technologies, including the Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent rumors stated that Samsung could move the upcoming Unpacked event's date forward, and South Korea's media publication Chosun has confirmed the rumors. According to a report by Chosun, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 26. Samsung is getting ready to reveal its new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 phones at the event.

The July 26 debut date is nearly two weeks sooner than the August 10 launch date last year. Furthermore, the site claims that the phones will be available for purchase on August 11, around three weeks after the announcement.

The Elec reported it a while ago, saying that the company might move the date forward around two to three weeks dot have a stronger Q3 in 2023. The publication reported that "the South Korean company prefers to organize Galaxy Unpacked events throughout the week. If the claims are real, the event might take place between July 25 and July 27." According to today's announcement, The Elec got it right, as the upcoming Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 26.

Unpacked to take place in Seoul instead of the US

The report also claims that Samsung has decided to take the event to its roots and hold it in Seoul, South Korea. Holding it in the United States was an option for the company, as it has revealed its older foldable in New York and San Francisco before, but this time we will see a change. Samsung wants to strengthen South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo, said Sammy Fans.

Samsung usually holds two Unpacked events every year, and it reveals more products, updates, and technologies that mostly excite fans from all around the world. The first event of the year features the S23 Series smartphones, notebooks, and more. In the upcoming Unpacked event, we will see the new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 smartphones. Recent images showed that they will have different designs, which will be interesting to try.

Advertisement