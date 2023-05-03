Samsung to invest billions for these Apple devices

Onur Demirkol
May 3, 2023
The largest OLED manufacturer in the world, Samsung Display, plans to invest billions to match Apple's demands in the upcoming year. The company wants to have OLED displays on all its devices in the upcoming years, starting with iPad.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Samsung Display will play big to match Apple's future demands in the upcoming years. Samsung is investing KRW 4.1 trillion (around $3.05 billion) to open new production lines at its Tangjeong factory in South Korea, manufacturing OLED panels for Apple.

The South Korean company will be the first in the world to begin mass manufacturing of 8.6-generation OLED substrates measuring 2,620 x 2,200mm. Nikkei Asia says they will be converted into mid-sized OLED displays for tablets and laptop computers. Samsung Display intends to produce around 10 million OLED panels each year.

Apple iPad Pro

Samsung will double the efficiency

Samsung Display's new 8.6-generation OLED substrates will more than double the production efficiency and production capacity. Just like Apple, Samsung relies on other companies to develop its technologies. It means that if Samsung wants to manufacture high-tech and complex OLED substrates, its other partners, like Nikon and Canon, might also need to improve their technologies.

Apart from Samsung,  LG Display has similar plans too. LG Display is also spending KRW 3.3 trillion (about $2.46 billion) in its Paju facility to upgrade its OLED production facilities. The two South Korean technology giants don't want to lose the bidding to Chinese companies and want to manufacture Apple's OLED panels in the upcoming years.

It was recently revealed that Apple wants to switch to OLED displays on all devices. The company switched to microLED a few years ago, and the display technology hasn't been implemented in all of its products. However, Apple wants to switch once again before the implementation ends.

Right now, some iPads and MacBooks use Retina displays, and it is expected that Apple wants to release the first OLED-screen iPad Pro in 2024 and MacBook in 2025. There isn't much time for Samsung and LG to convince the Cupertino company to win the bidding against Chinese firms.

Recent leaks showed that Apple wants to work with Samsung for its first OLED iPad Pro.

